MRT-3, LRT-2 set up dedicated student lanes

Commuters take advantage of the free ride of the Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) at various stations of the Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2) in Manila and Quezon City in commemoration of the 127th death anniversary of national hero Jose Rizal on December 30, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The MRT-3 and LRT-2 have created dedicated student lanes to help ease long commuter queues, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced Friday, July 4.

The government recently implemented a 50% student discount across all major railways.However, the discount can only be availed through a single-journey ticket, requiring students to line up at ticket booths to claim the fare reduction.

“Dapat hindi rin natin pahirapan ang pag-verify ng student discounts para walang pila at mabilis ang daloy ng mga student passengers para hindi sila ma-late sa kanilang eskwelahan,” DOTr Secretary Vince Dizon said.

(We shouldn’t make it difficult to verify student discounts so there are no long lines and student passengers can move quickly, so they won’t be late to class.)

Meanwhile, the privately operated LRT-1 said it will put in place queuing systems to manage the flow of passengers availing of the discount.

Sen. Raffy Tulfo had earlier called on the DOTr to establish exclusive ticket booths for students. He also pushed for a more efficient way to grant the discounts, such as issuing specialized student beep cards.

“The goal of the student fare discount is to make transportation more accessible to learners — not to create new obstacles for them or for other commuters,” Tulfo said in a statement.