^

Business

MRT-3, LRT-2 set up dedicated student lanes

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 4, 2025 | 4:25pm
MRT-3, LRT-2 set up dedicated student lanes
Commuters take advantage of the free ride of the Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) at various stations of the Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2) in Manila and Quezon City in commemoration of the 127th death anniversary of national hero Jose Rizal on December 30, 2023.
STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The MRT-3 and LRT-2 have created dedicated student lanes to help ease long commuter queues, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced Friday, July 4.

The government recently implemented a 50% student discount across all major railways.However, the discount can only be availed through a single-journey ticket, requiring students to line up at ticket booths to claim the fare reduction.

“Dapat hindi rin natin pahirapan ang pag-verify ng student discounts para walang pila at mabilis ang daloy ng mga student passengers para hindi sila ma-late sa kanilang eskwelahan,” DOTr Secretary Vince Dizon said.

(We shouldn’t make it difficult to verify student discounts so there are no long lines and student passengers can move quickly, so they won’t be late to class.)

Meanwhile, the privately operated LRT-1 said it will put in place queuing systems to manage the flow of passengers availing of the discount.

Sen. Raffy Tulfo had earlier called on the DOTr to establish exclusive ticket booths for students. He also pushed for a more efficient way to grant the discounts, such as issuing specialized student beep cards.

“The goal of the student fare discount is to make transportation more accessible to learners — not to create new obstacles for them or for other commuters,” Tulfo said in a statement.

 

DOTR

LRT-2

MRT-3
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines falls $26 short of World Bank 'upper middle income' upgrade

Philippines falls $26 short of World Bank 'upper middle income' upgrade

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The Philippines recorded a GNI per capita of $4,470 in 2024 — just $26 short of the $4,496 threshold required to enter...
Business
fbtw
Higher Metro Manila inflation possible after P50 wage bump, says PSA

Higher Metro Manila inflation possible after P50 wage bump, says PSA

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 hours ago
Higher inflation rates in Metro Manila are possible in the coming months following the implementation of a P50 daily wage...
Business
fbtw

Fil-Am friendship?

By Boo Chanco | 18 hours ago
It’s Philippine-American Friendship Day today. It used to be a working holiday during the first Marcos era. But Cory Aquino removed it from the list of national holidays in 1987.
Business
fbtw
More firms to be delisted this year &ndash; PSE

More firms to be delisted this year – PSE

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. (PSE) is cleaning up its roster of listed firms, with more erring companies up for delisting...
Business
fbtw
Meralco sees flat sales growth in H1

Meralco sees flat sales growth in H1

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 18 hours ago
Power giant Manila Electric Co.  sees its energy sales in the first half remaining relatively flat from last year due...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines' June inflation rises slightly to 1.4%; food prices easing

Philippines' June inflation rises slightly to 1.4%; food prices easing

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
The Philippines recorded a slight acceleration in inflation in June 2025, rising to 1.4% from 1.3% in May.
Business
fbtw
SPAVI bringing Potato Corner to Taiwan, Laos

SPAVI bringing Potato Corner to Taiwan, Laos

By Richmond Mercurio | 10 hours ago
Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc.  is ramping up its international presence by bringing the Potato Corner brand...
Business
fbtw

Pinoys cutting back on non-essential spending

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 10 hours ago
Filipinos are expected to adjust their spending habits by cutting back on the non-essentials in the second half amid lingering concerns about inflationary pressures.
Business
fbtw
Two more BSP rate cuts possible in H2

Two more BSP rate cuts possible in H2

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 18 hours ago
 The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas  signaled the possibility of more interest rate cuts this year, citing easing inflation...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with