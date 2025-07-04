^

Two more BSP rate cuts possible in H2

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
July 4, 2025 | 12:00am
During the 32nd BSP Anniversary Multimedia Exhibit Opening and The Governors Speak Book Launch yesterday, BSP Governor Eli Remolona Jr. said there is “room” for more monetary easing, with up to two rate cuts still possible in the second half of the year.
Businessworld / File

MANILA, Philippines —  The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) signaled the possibility of more interest rate cuts this year, citing easing inflation and softer economic growth, following the government’s downward revision of its 2025 targets.

During the 32nd BSP Anniversary Multimedia Exhibit Opening and The Governors Speak Book Launch yesterday, BSP Governor Eli Remolona Jr. said there is “room” for more monetary easing, with up to two rate cuts still possible in the second half of the year.

“Two cuts? That’s possible. We still have to meet in August, October and December,” Remolona told reporters on the sidelines of the event.

The interagency Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) lowered its gross domestic product (GDP) growth target for 2025 to a range of 5.5 to 6.5 percent, from six to eight percent previously, citing lingering global uncertainties and delayed investments.

Remolona described the revised growth assumption as “more realistic,” noting that the slowdown is largely driven by postponed big-ticket purchases, investment decisions and weaker exports amid sluggish global growth.

“There’s room (to cut rates) because inflation is low and growth is also a bit weaker,” he said, adding that “these cuts can’t entirely make up for the slowdown in growth.”

Headline inflation likely rose at a slightly faster pace in June amid higher fuel  and select food costs, from the 1.3 percent print in May, which was the lowest clip in nearly six years. Still, analysts expect inflation to remain below the two to four percent target in the coming months.

Remolona said the BSP is still evaluating whether to maintain the two to four percent target band.

“For now, yes,” he said. “We’re still reviewing it.”

Asked about the possible impact of the recent wage hikes, Remolona said the BSP expects some upward pressure on prices, but would study the effects more closely.

“There might be a small impact, but we’ll analyze it,” he said.

The BSP has already slashed policy rates by a cumulative 125 basis points since August last year, with the most recent 25-basis-point cut delivered last month. The BSP will next meet on Aug. 28 and Oct. 9 for its fourth and fifth policy review this year.

Meanwhile, on the 32nd anniversary celebration of the BSP, Remolona emphasized the bank’s push toward becoming more digital, sustainable and inclusive. He noted that digitalization is central to the BSP’s reforms, including the use of artificial intelligence to improve policy decision-making.

“In monetary policy, we are leveraging generative AI to extract insights from non-traditional, unstructured high-frequency data. These are especially helpful during periods of befuddling uncertainty,” he said.

He also cited advances in regulatory and supervisory technology, improved digital payment adoption through QR Ph and Bills Pay PH as well as the launch of ASTERisC* to enhance cybersecurity.

“As of this week, our refreshed web- site offers a faster and more responsive experience,” he added. “At 32, we are not just marking time, we are charting our direction powered by innovation and rooted in sustainability and inclusion.”

BSP
