^

Business

PSEi gains steam ahead of June inflation report

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
July 4, 2025 | 12:00am
PSEi gains steam ahead of June inflation report
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) jumped by 0.78 percent or 49.93 points to cap off yesterday’s session at 6,468.98.
Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines —  The local stock market gathered steam ahead of the scheduled release today of the country’s June inflation report.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) jumped by 0.78 percent or 49.93 points to cap off yesterday’s session at 6,468.98.

Also finishing higher was the broader All Shares index, which increased by 0.17 percent or 6.42 points to settle at 3,803.33.

“The PSEi gained ahead of the latest local inflation for the month of June that could slightly pickup from the 5.5-year low of 1.3 percent posted in May, but still below the two to four percent BSP inflation target, thereby could still justify further local policy rate cuts in the coming months,” RCBC chief economist Michael Ricafort said.

Trading was strong as total value turnover surged to P10.23 billion from the previous day’s P7.77 billion.

Local counters were mostly up, except for services and industrial, which declined by 0.59 percent and 0.34 percent, respectively.

Holdings firms posted the largest gain, rising by 1.26 percent.

Market breadth, however, was negative as decliners squashed advancers, 126 to 84, while 60 issues were unchanged.

DigiPlus was the most actively traded stock for the second straight  session, declining by 13.89 percent to P38.75 per share amid efforts by lawmakers to impose stricter regulations on online gambling.

Shares of Bloomberry Resorts also plunged by six percent to P4.70.

GT Capital, meanwhile, led the index members, climbing by 3.15 percent to P655.

PSEI
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
House bill proposes up to P5M fine, license loss for e-wallets promoting online gambling

House bill proposes up to P5M fine, license loss for e-wallets promoting online gambling

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 8 hours ago
A bill in Congress seeks to crack down on e-wallet platforms that promote online gambling, proposing fines of up to P5 million...
Business
fbtw
BSP eyes limits on e-wallet links to online gambling

BSP eyes limits on e-wallet links to online gambling

By Jean Mangaluz | 8 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is drafting a measure aimed at protecting consumers from the proliferation of online gam...
Business
fbtw
More firms to be delisted this year &ndash; PSE

More firms to be delisted this year – PSE

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. (PSE) is cleaning up its roster of listed firms, with more erring companies up for delisting...
Business
fbtw
Marcos to SEC: Make investing more accessible to Filipinos
play

Marcos to SEC: Make investing more accessible to Filipinos

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 days ago
President Bongbong Marcos urged regulators to cut red tape and costs of investing, saying a new law empowers Filipinos, not...
Business
fbtw

Fil-Am friendship?

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
It’s Philippine-American Friendship Day today. It used to be a working holiday during the first Marcos era. But Cory Aquino removed it from the list of national holidays in 1987.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Palace: upper-middle income status for Philippines still within reach

Palace: upper-middle income status for Philippines still within reach

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Malacañang remains optimistic that the Philippines will achieve an upper-middle income status within President Marcos’...
Business
fbtw
Telcos: Lower regulatory fees to bring down internet costs

Telcos: Lower regulatory fees to bring down internet costs

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
If the government is serious in lowering internet prices by half by 2028, reducing regulatory fees that would trim business...
Business
fbtw
Aboitiz, Lopez groups shortlisted to bid for Laguna hydropower plant

Aboitiz, Lopez groups shortlisted to bid for Laguna hydropower plant

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
The consortia led by the Aboitiz Group and the Lopezes remain the only two contenders in a high-stakes battle for the control...
Business
fbtw
Filinvest sugar mill hits record 1 million MT volume

Filinvest sugar mill hits record 1 million MT volume

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
Filinvest Group’s Cotabato Sugar Central Co. Inc. said it milled a historic volume of over one million metric tons of...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with