3 in 5 Philippine firms are adopting diversity, equity and inclusion policies — study

MANILA, Philippines — When it comes to promoting workplace equity and inclusion, Philippine companies are setting the pace in Southeast Asia, a recent study found.

In its Hiring, Compensation & Benefits Report 2025, JobStreet by SEEK found that diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) is becoming a standard practice in the Philippines, with 63% of its companies surveyed already rolling out initiatives.

Second to the Philippines is Thailand (58%), followed by Indonesia (56%), Singapore (42%) and Malaysia (40%).

“In a country with a large geographic distribution and diverse cultures like the Philippines, it is important to place diversity, equity and inclusion at the heart of the workplace to foster an environment where every voice is heard,” the report read.

Around half of the companies in the Philippines are also putting fair hiring into practice by setting clear DEI goals and using blind resume screening to reduce bias in recruitment. This means removing details like an applicant’s name, gender or age when screening resumes.

Top DEI initiatives

But just what are the DEI initiatives that over half of Southeast Asian companies and organizations have already adopted?

JobStreet examined six key DEI practices among companies:

Implementing policies to address workplace discrimination and harassment

Creating employee resource groups or affinity networks

Providing unconscious bias training

Conducting regular diversity and inclusion surveys and assessments

Establishing mentorship or sponsorship programs for underrepresented groups

Partnering with external organizations or community groups to promote DEI

Anti-discrimination policies. Of the six DEI practices tracked, anti-discrimination and harassment policies were the most widely implemented across Southeast Asia, adopted by 57% of companies surveyed in the region.

In the Philippines, roughly three in five firms already have these policies in place, putting the country ahead of the regional average and tied with Indonesia.

Employee resource groups. Meanwhile, employee resource groups are more common in the Philippines than anywhere else in Southeast Asia, with 59% of companies having already established them, higher than Indonesia (52%), Malaysia (50%) and Thailand (35%).

These groups are key in providing underrepresented employees with community and support in the workplace.

Unconscious bias training. The Philippines also tops the region in offering unconscious bias training, with just over half (54%) of its companies and organizations offering the program to employees.

This initiative, in particular, helps individuals recognize and address hidden biases on race, gender, age, disability and other characteristics to not only raise awareness but also reduce discriminatory behavior in the workplace.

Malaysia isn’t far behind the Philippines, with 53% of its companies offering unconscious bias training. Singapore comes next at 47%, followed by Thailand, where only a third of firms offer it. Indonesia lags the most, with just 26%.

Jobstreet by SEEK The graph provides a comparative overview of DEI adoption among organizations in select Southeast Asian countries.

The report said the impact of these top three DEI initiatives in the Philippines is measured by employee satisfaction, how well they retain talent, staff feedback and the diversity of their workforce over time.

Assessments. Meanwhile, when it comes to running diversity and inclusion surveys, Malaysia leads in the region at 45% — barely edging out the Philippines at 44%.

It's the only DEI area where the Philippines doesn’t come first. Singapore, meanwhile, trails behind with just 31% of companies conducting regular surveys on inclusion.

Mentorship programs. The Philippines also fares well in holding mentorship and sponsorship programs for marginalized groups, with almost half of the companies and organizations in the country doing so. This is about 15 percentage points higher than the regional average.

Malaysia follows again with 41%, while Singapore and Indonesia fall short at around 33% and below 25%, respectively. Thailand ranks the lowest, with only 17% of firms implementing the initiative.

Collaboration with external organizations and community groups remains the least practiced DEI initiative in Southeast Asia. The Philippines leads with roughly one-third of firms participating, followed by Malaysia at 31%.

Other countries hover between 20% and 25%, while Thailand drags again at just 14%.

Why firms hesitate to adopt DEI initiatives

Even with the country’s growing focus on inclusion, 1 in 10 companies in the Philippines still say they won’t adopt DEI initiatives over the next year.

Some say it’s not popular in their area, others point out there’s no legal push and many admit they have a limited understanding of effective practices.

Jobstreet by SEEK Here’s how Southeast Asian countries compare in promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace.

Regionally, however, the Philippines has the lowest hesitancy to adopt inclusive workplace practices. Thailand and Indonesia follow at 13% and 15%, respectively, while Malaysia and Singapore are the most hesitant, with over 25% of companies showing reluctance.

The survey, conducted by Jobstreet in the Philippines from September to October 2024, included 2,119 respondents, the majority of whom worked for large firms.