After phased hikes, oil firms set price rollback on July 1

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 30, 2025 | 3:05pm
Gas attendants serve motorists at gasoline stations in Paco, Manila on April 14, 2025.
The Philippine STAR / Noel Pabalate

MANILA, Philippines — Oil companies will implement a rollback on crude prices in the first week of July, after last week’s staggered price increases.

In separate advisories, Shell, SeaOil and Caltex will implement price reductions starting July 1:

  • Gasoline: P1.40 per liter
  • Kerosene: P2.20 per liter
  • Diesel: P1.80 per liter

CleanFuel and PetroGazz will also implement a reduction of P1.80 per liter for diesel and P1.40 per liter for gasoline.

Oil firms implemented a staggered price increase on June 24, 26 and 27 to mitigate the price hike of almost P5 per liter. 

RELATED: Staggered increases: Oil price hikes set for June 24, 26, 27

The current price adjustments are to be implemented at 6 a.m. on July 1 for Shell, SeaOil and PetroGazz. The price adjustment for Caltex will be implemented at 6:01 a.m.

Meanwhile, the price adjustment for CleanFuel will be implemented at 8:01 a.m.

 

DIESEL

GASOLINE

KEROSENE

OIL PRICES

ROLLBACK
‘Positive’ deepfake?

By Boo Chanco | 16 hours ago
For quite a while now, Facebook has been showing deepfake ads featuring Ramon Ang and Lance Gokongwei, trying to entice the greedy but gullible to invest in a get-rich scam.
Business
fbtw
US backs Subic-Clark-Manila-Batangas Railway after China exit

US backs Subic-Clark-Manila-Batangas Railway after China exit

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 days ago
The Philippine government has secured a new partner for the Subic-Clark-Manila-Batangas (SCMB) Railway project, originally...
Business
fbtw
BSP: Two banks eye shift to digital banking

BSP: Two banks eye shift to digital banking

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 16 hours ago
Two banks, including a rural bank and a European player, have formally expressed intent to convert or enter as digital banks,...
Business
fbtw
DOE readies blueprint for first Philippine nuclear plant

DOE readies blueprint for first Philippine nuclear plant

By Brix Lelis | 16 hours ago
The Department of Energy (DOE) is laying the policy groundwork for the country’s first commercial nuclear power plant...
Business
fbtw
Philex sticks to opening Silangan mine by March 2026

Philex sticks to opening Silangan mine by March 2026

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 16 hours ago
Pangilinan-led Philex Mining Corp. (Philex), one of the country’s oldest and largest gold producers, is sticking to...
Business
fbtw
Businesses, consumers turn cautious in Q2 &ndash; BSP

Businesses, consumers turn cautious in Q2 – BSP

16 hours ago
Businesses and consumers have grown more cautious in the second quarter of 2025, but consumers are pinning their hopes on...
Business
fbtw
Traders to remain cautious amid geopolitical issues

Traders to remain cautious amid geopolitical issues

By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
The local stock market will take a crack at further extending its winning streak this week, but investors are expected to...
Business
fbtw
MVP: Two cornerstone investors eye Maynilad IPO

MVP: Two cornerstone investors eye Maynilad IPO

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 16 hours ago
Maynilad Water Services Inc. chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan said two cornerstone investors are keen on securing a significant...
Business
fbtw
Privatization target slashed to P5 billion this year

Privatization target slashed to P5 billion this year

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 16 hours ago
The Department of Finance (DOF) has significantly reduced its privatization goal this year to just P5 billion amid delays...
Business
fbtw
