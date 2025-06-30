After phased hikes, oil firms set price rollback on July 1
MANILA, Philippines — Oil companies will implement a rollback on crude prices in the first week of July, after last week’s staggered price increases.
In separate advisories, Shell, SeaOil and Caltex will implement price reductions starting July 1:
- Gasoline: P1.40 per liter
- Kerosene: P2.20 per liter
- Diesel: P1.80 per liter
CleanFuel and PetroGazz will also implement a reduction of P1.80 per liter for diesel and P1.40 per liter for gasoline.
Oil firms implemented a staggered price increase on June 24, 26 and 27 to mitigate the price hike of almost P5 per liter.
The current price adjustments are to be implemented at 6 a.m. on July 1 for Shell, SeaOil and PetroGazz. The price adjustment for Caltex will be implemented at 6:01 a.m.
Meanwhile, the price adjustment for CleanFuel will be implemented at 8:01 a.m.
