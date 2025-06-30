^

Business

Government to borrow P690 billion from debt market in Q3

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
June 30, 2025 | 12:00am
Government to borrow P690 billion from debt market in Q3
In its updated memorandum to all government securities eligible dealers released late Friday, the Bureau of the Treasury said it intends to raise a total of P690 billion from both short-term T-bills and long-term T-bonds from July to September.
Philstar.com / Jovannie Lambayan

MANILA, Philippines — The government will borrow P690 billion from the domestic debt market in the third quarter amid hopes of continued monetary policy easing here and abroad.

In its updated memorandum to all government securities eligible dealers released late Friday, the Bureau of the Treasury said it intends to raise a total of P690 billion from both short-term T-bills and long-term T-bonds from July to September.

It will auction off P325 billion in T-bills via the 91, 182 and 364-day tenors. It will also raise P365 billion from T-bonds with maturities of three to 25 years.

The Treasury holds the auction of short-dated T-bills every Monday and T-bonds every Tuesday.

The third quarter borrowing plan is six percent lower than the P735 billion program in the second quarter.

Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., said the possible easing of the US Federal Reserve as early as September is a factor. The Fed penciled in a 50-basis-point reduction for the rest of the year.

The economist noted that Fed moves would likely be matched locally by the central bank.

Two weeks ago, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas slashed key interest rates by 25 basis points to 5.25 percent on benign inflation outlook and challenging growth prospects.

The BSP will next meet on Aug. 28 for its fourth policy review this year.

On the other hand, Ricafort said offsetting risk factors include geopolitical risks especially in the Middle East that could lead to volatility in oil and other commodity prices.

“There are also fiscal and debt concerns in the US amid Trump’s tax plan that could lead to elevated Treasury yields,” he said.

The government borrows heavily from domestic and foreign creditors to finance the country’s budget deficit as it continues to spend more than what it earns.

Sourcing from the domestic market is part of the administration’s debt management strategy and its initiatives to further develop the domestic capital market.

As of end-April, the country’s outstanding debt reached its highest level at P16.75 trillion.

Majority or 69.2 percent of the debt pile were domestic borrowings and the remaining 30.8 percent were sourced externally.

GOVERNMENT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
US backs Subic-Clark-Manila-Batangas Railway after China exit

US backs Subic-Clark-Manila-Batangas Railway after China exit

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 days ago
The Philippine government has secured a new partner for the Subic-Clark-Manila-Batangas (SCMB) Railway project, originally...
Business
fbtw
Anker recalls select power banks sold in Philippines over overheating risk

Anker recalls select power banks sold in Philippines over overheating risk

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
Anker Innovations has announced a voluntary recall of several power bank models, including units sold in the Philippines,...
Business
fbtw

Freezing of related accounts clarified

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
To prevent the movement or disposal of assets believed to be proceeds of unlawful activities or related to money laundering, the law allows the Court of Appeals to temporarily freeze these assets, including related...
Business
fbtw
Rules on vehicle assembly perks out in 2 months

Rules on vehicle assembly perks out in 2 months

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The government is set to issue the joint administrative order for a new vehicle manufacturing incentives program in the...
Business
fbtw

Figure it out as a superpower

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
The couple was celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary, and all the guests wondered how they could have stayed that long.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Businesses, consumers turn cautious in Q2 &ndash; BSP

Businesses, consumers turn cautious in Q2 – BSP

1 hour ago
Businesses and consumers have grown more cautious in the second quarter of 2025, but consumers are pinning their hopes on...
Business
fbtw
Traders to remain cautious amid geopolitical issues

Traders to remain cautious amid geopolitical issues

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The local stock market will take a crack at further extending its winning streak this week, but investors are expected to...
Business
fbtw
MVP: Two cornerstone investors eye Maynilad IPO

MVP: Two cornerstone investors eye Maynilad IPO

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
Maynilad Water Services Inc. chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan said two cornerstone investors are keen on securing a significant...
Business
fbtw
Privatization target slashed to P5 billion this year

Privatization target slashed to P5 billion this year

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Department of Finance (DOF) has significantly reduced its privatization goal this year to just P5 billion amid delays...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with