Government to borrow P690 billion from debt market in Q3

MANILA, Philippines — The government will borrow P690 billion from the domestic debt market in the third quarter amid hopes of continued monetary policy easing here and abroad.

In its updated memorandum to all government securities eligible dealers released late Friday, the Bureau of the Treasury said it intends to raise a total of P690 billion from both short-term T-bills and long-term T-bonds from July to September.

It will auction off P325 billion in T-bills via the 91, 182 and 364-day tenors. It will also raise P365 billion from T-bonds with maturities of three to 25 years.

The Treasury holds the auction of short-dated T-bills every Monday and T-bonds every Tuesday.

The third quarter borrowing plan is six percent lower than the P735 billion program in the second quarter.

Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., said the possible easing of the US Federal Reserve as early as September is a factor. The Fed penciled in a 50-basis-point reduction for the rest of the year.

The economist noted that Fed moves would likely be matched locally by the central bank.

Two weeks ago, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas slashed key interest rates by 25 basis points to 5.25 percent on benign inflation outlook and challenging growth prospects.

The BSP will next meet on Aug. 28 for its fourth policy review this year.

On the other hand, Ricafort said offsetting risk factors include geopolitical risks especially in the Middle East that could lead to volatility in oil and other commodity prices.

“There are also fiscal and debt concerns in the US amid Trump’s tax plan that could lead to elevated Treasury yields,” he said.

The government borrows heavily from domestic and foreign creditors to finance the country’s budget deficit as it continues to spend more than what it earns.

Sourcing from the domestic market is part of the administration’s debt management strategy and its initiatives to further develop the domestic capital market.

As of end-April, the country’s outstanding debt reached its highest level at P16.75 trillion.

Majority or 69.2 percent of the debt pile were domestic borrowings and the remaining 30.8 percent were sourced externally.