Freezing of related accounts clarified

To prevent the movement or disposal of assets believed to be proceeds of unlawful activities or related to money laundering, the law allows the Court of Appeals to temporarily freeze these assets, including related and materially linked bank accounts.

The Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA) specifically allows the CA, upon application ex parte by the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) and after determination that probable cause exists that any monetary instrument or property is in any way related to an unlawful activity as defined under AMLA, to issue a freeze order which shall be effective immediately. Such freeze order shall be for a period of 20 days unless extended by the court.

In a recent decision, the Supreme Court ruled that a freeze order issued by the CA for suspected money laundering activities may cover related accounts, subject to certain guidelines to protect the rights especially of innocent account holders.

The case stemmed from corruption and plunder charges filed against former vice president Jejomar Binay and other government officials over the alleged overpricing of the New Makati City Parking II building, among other irregularities.

The SC, in an en banc ruling, upheld Section 10 of Republic Act 9160, as amended, or the AMLA which allows the CA to freeze related and materially linked accounts, if they are included in the application and the amount of the funds or value of the property is identified in the freeze order.

In the said case, the AMLC asked the appellate court to freeze assets, including bank accounts, insurance policies, securities and related accounts of Binay, family members and close associates that seemed to be linked to unlawful activities and money laundering schemes.

The CA then granted the application and issued a freeze order, directing the banks to freeze the identified assets, including all related accounts wherever they may be found.

The freeze order was challenged, however, before the SC. According to the petitioners led by a certain Melissa Manganip, their accounts were frozen even though they were not named in the freeze order application and that AMLA’s implementing rules went beyond the law by allowing related accounts to be frozen, violating their rights to privacy and protection from unreasonable searches.

But the SC held that the law does allow related accounts to be frozen, even if the term “related accounts” is not stated in the AMLA since it falls under the broader phrase “monetary instrument or property related to unlawful activity” under Section 10.

The High Court also explained that money laundering often involves a complex web of accounts used to hide or move money, and freezing related accounts is essential to prevent suspects from evading investigation.

To protect innocent account holders, the SC laid down a set of guidelines for how related accounts may be included in a freeze order so as to avoid freezing accounts that have no connection to money laundering or other criminal activity.

First, the AMLC shall file a freeze order petition before the CA which shall state if it included related and materially linked accounts, with a specific description of all stated accounts, including their amounts.

Second, the CA shall make an independent finding of probable cause that a monetary instrument or property, including the related and materially linked accounts, are in any way related to an unlawful activity as defined under the AMLA.

Third, the freeze order shall be limited to the amount of cash or monetary instrument or value of property that the court finds probable cause to be considered proceeds of a predicate offense.

Fourth, the order shall be effective immediately for a period of 20 days and during this period, the CA must conduct a summary hearing, with notice to the parties, to determine whether or not to modify or lift the freeze order or extend it for a period not exceeding six months.

Fifth, a person whose account has been frozen may file a motion to lift the freeze order and the court must resolve the motion before the expiration of the freeze order.

Sixth, if there is no case filed against a person whose account has been frozen within the period determined by the CA, the freeze order shall be deemed automatically lifted.

And last, the person whose property or funds have been frozen may withdraw such sums as the AMLC determines reasonable, for monthly family needs and sustenance, including the services of counsel and family medical needs.

Plunder and graft charges were earlier filed against Binay and others in connection with alleged anomalies in the construction of the P2.3-billion car park building. Plunder and graft and corruption are among the predicate crimes or unlawful activities of money laundering.

The AMLA criminalizes transacting money or property derived from such predicate crimes or unlawful activities.

SMC maintains rank in Forbes list

San Miguel Corp. (SMC) remained the only Philippine company in the Top 10 of Fortune Magazine’s Southeast Asia 500 list, as it ranked ninth with revenues of $27.5 billion.

Meanwhile, 40 Philippine companies also made it to the list. SM Investments Corp. placed 25th; Manila Electric Co., 35th; Ayala Corp., 47th; and JG Summit Holdings, 50th.

Others on the list are BDO Unibank at 52nd place, GT Capital Holdings, 61st; Aboitiz Equity Ventures, 68th; Jollibee Foods Corp., 79th and Cosco Capital Inc. 88th.

Newcomers on the list are Nickel Asia Corp. at 492nd spot and Metro Pacific Investments Corp. at 227th.

Fortune Asia executive editor Clay Chandler noted that the Southeast Asian region has become a crucial manufacturing and export hub, which is drawing significant capital flows, even as he added that this momentum has been further fueled by Trump-era tariffs which have reshaped global trade dynamics and driven a shift toward the region.

Now on its second year, the list highlights the growing role of the region as a key engine of global economic growth and a vital hub for global supply chains.

SMC, one of Southeast Asia’s most diversified conglomerates, remains the only Philippine company in the top 10 for two consecutive years.

This is the second time this year that the company has been cited in regional business rankings, following last February’s release of TIME and Statista’s 2025 Top 500 Companies Shaping Business in the Asia-Pacific region.

Last year, SMC achieved record consolidated revenues of P1.6 trillion, a nine percent increase from the previous year. For the first quarter of this year, SMC posted earnings of P43.4 billion, with core net income rising by 31 percent to P19 billion, reflecting strong performance across its businesses, the company said.

Meanwhile, Forbes Global 2000 ranking of the world’s largest public corporations, which weighs market value, revenue, profit and assets equally using the latest 12 months of data as of April 25, included seven companies from the Philippines, with SM Investments being the highest on the list at 811th place.

Port operator International Container Terminal Services Inc. made its debut at 1,702th spot. The list also included BDO Unibank Inc. (846th), SMC’s majority shareholder Top Frontier Investment Holdings Inc. (1,116th), Metrobank (1,317th), Ayala Corp. (1,644th) and Meralco (1,530th)

A total of 63 companies from the Southeast Asian region made it to the list.

