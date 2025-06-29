Taxumo, Cebuana Lhuillier tie up for loans

In a statement, Taxumo said it partnered with Cebuana Lhuillier for a holistic system as Filipino entrepreneurs continue to face different challenges, from complex tax regulations to limited access to financing.

MANILA, Philippines — Online tax filing platform Taxumo has teamed up with microfinancial services provider Cebuana Lhuillier for accessible loans and simplified tax compliance for local entrepreneurs.

Taxumo CEO Geraldine Arboleda said the partnership will bring together Taxumo’s seamless tax filing system and Cebuana Lhuillier’s loan offerings.

As such, Taxumo subscribers can now apply for Cebuana Lhuillier’s microbusiness loan directly through the Taxumo platform.

This would allow for a streamlined process that integrates income verification and loan application.

Cebuana Lhuillier, for its part, said the collaboration will effectively connect the dots between financial access and responsible business growth.

Cebuana Lhuillier’s microbusiness loan caters to diverse business needs including working capital, inventory financing, equipment purchases and short-term cash flow support.

Loanable amounts range from P10,000 to P500,000 with a monthly interest rate of three to five percent and repayment terms of six months or one year.

The partnership will also give Taxumo users priority loan processing and reduced documentation requirements.