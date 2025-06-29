^

Taxumo, Cebuana Lhuillier tie up for loans

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
June 29, 2025 | 12:00am
Taxumo, Cebuana Lhuillier tie up for loans
In a statement, Taxumo said it partnered with Cebuana Lhuillier for a holistic system as Filipino entrepreneurs continue to face different challenges, from complex tax regulations to limited access to financing.
MANILA, Philippines — Online tax filing platform Taxumo has teamed up with microfinancial services provider Cebuana Lhuillier for accessible loans and simplified tax compliance for local entrepreneurs.

In a statement, Taxumo said it partnered with Cebuana Lhuillier for a holistic system as Filipino entrepreneurs continue to face different challenges, from complex tax regulations to limited access to financing.

Taxumo CEO Geraldine Arboleda said the partnership will bring together Taxumo’s seamless tax filing system and Cebuana Lhuillier’s loan offerings.

As such, Taxumo subscribers can now apply for Cebuana Lhuillier’s microbusiness loan directly through the Taxumo platform.

This would allow for a streamlined process that integrates income verification and loan application.

Cebuana Lhuillier, for its part, said the collaboration will effectively connect the dots between financial access and responsible business growth.

Cebuana Lhuillier’s microbusiness loan caters to diverse business needs including working capital, inventory financing, equipment purchases and short-term cash flow support.

Loanable amounts range from P10,000 to P500,000 with a monthly interest rate of three to five percent and repayment terms of six months or one year.

The partnership will also give Taxumo users priority loan processing and reduced documentation requirements.

CEBUANA LHUILLIER
Freezing of related accounts clarified

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 41 minutes ago
To prevent the movement or disposal of assets believed to be proceeds of unlawful activities or related to money laundering, the law allows the Court of Appeals to temporarily freeze these assets, including related...
Business
Figure it out as a superpower

By Francis J. Kong | 41 minutes ago
The couple was celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary, and all the guests wondered how they could have stayed that long.
Business
CBS to double income in 5 years

CBS to double income in 5 years

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 41 minutes ago
China Bank Savings, the thrift banking arm of the Sy-led China Banking Corp., aims to double its net income within five years...
Business
RLC to raise RCR stake via P31 billion property-for-share swap

RLC to raise RCR stake via P31 billion property-for-share swap

By Richmond Mercurio | 41 minutes ago
Gokongwei-led Robinsons Land Corp. is beefing up its ownership in RL Commercial REIT Inc. by 8.4 percent with a...
Business
