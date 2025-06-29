^

RLC to raise RCR stake via P31 billion property-for-share swap

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
June 29, 2025 | 12:00am
BusinessWorld / File

MANILA, Philippines — Gokongwei-led Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC) is beefing up its ownership in RL Commercial REIT Inc. (RCR) by 8.4 percent with a planned P30.67 billion property-for-share swap transaction.

RLC, which is the sponsor of RCR, will own 65.62 percent of RCR shares after the transaction from the current 57.23 percent.

Under the transaction, RLC will subscribe to 3.83 billion primary common shares of RCR at a price of P8 apiece.

With the additional shares to be issued to RLC, the public ownership of RCR will be 34.22 percent of the total shares of the company once the transaction has closed, which is still above the mandated public ownership of at least one-third of the total outstanding capital stock applicable to real estate investment trusts.

A total of nine RLC malls totaling 324,107.75 square meters of gross leasable space, meanwhile, will be infused into RCR.

These include Robinsons Dasmariñas, Robinsons Starmills, Robinsons General Trias, Robinsons Cybergate Cebu, Robinsons Tacloban, Robinsons Malolos, Robinsons Santiago, Robinsons Magnolia and Robinsons Tuguegarao.

With the infusion, the portfolio of RCR will be expanded to 1.15 million square meters from approximately 827,807 sqm, or a growth of 39.15 percent.

RCR’s portfolio will also increase to 38 commercial real estate assets consisting of 21 mall assets and 17 office assets.

Based on the indicative timetable for the implementation of the transaction, execution of deed of assignment is expected in August.

It will also be presented for approval in a special shareholders meeting of RCR on Aug. 13.

Securities and Exchange Commission approval and confirmation of valuation is eyed by the third quarter, while Bureau of Internal Revenue certificate authorizing registration issuance is seen by the fourth quarter.

Listing of the additional shares on the Philippine Stock Exchange is targeted by the first quarter of 2026.

