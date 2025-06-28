Century Properties sets P12 billion capex this year

MANILA, Philippines — Century Properties Group Inc. (CPG), the Antonio family’s listed property developer, is allocating as much as P12 billion this year to fund the expansion of its affordable housing and premium residential segments.

CPG president and CEO Marco Antonio said the company’s capital expenditures budget for 2025 consists of up to P10 billion for PHirst Park Homes and up to P2 billion for its premium line under Century Properties.

Antonio said that CPG has implemented a twin-engine strategy, which emphasizes the simultaneous expansion of the two key segments, to maximize the company’s long-term growth potential.

“The twin-engine strategy enables CPG to drive sustainable growth by balancing its affordable housing and premium residential segments. This dual-focus diversifies revenue, enhances resilience and expands our reach across key growth corridors nationwide,” he said during the company’s annual stockholders’ meeting yesterday.

At present, Antonio said that PHirst continues to benefit from an undersupplied market, with sustained demand from first-time homebuyers.

He said the company is committed to making homeownership more accessible to Filipinos, particularly in emerging provinces and regional hubs that are benefiting from improved infrastructure.

Antonio said Century Properties, on the other hand, caters to a different demographic by providing higher-end, aspirational homes for discerning buyers.

“Both segments complement each other, providing balance and ensuring resilience, as we meet the needs of diverse customer bases across multiple price points,” he said.

According to Antonio, CPG will continue to expand its footprint beyond Metro Manila to deliver high-quality and premium developments that support the evolving lifestyles and aspirations of customers.

CPG launched early this year its first mid-rise residential development, alongside new amenities designed to enhance the resort-style living experience for residents.

The company also intends to launch new horizontal developments in key growth areas outside of Metro Manila.

“As we look toward the future, we are energized by the strong growth prospects in the Philippine real estate sector. With favorable macroeconomic indicators, continuous government investment in infrastructure, and sustained consumer demand, CPG is well-positioned to accelerate its expansion across the country,” Antonio said.

On top of providing homes, CPG aims to foster thriving and well-managed developments that enrich the lives of its customers.

“In addition to focusing on residential development, CPG continues to maintain its commercial leasing and property management operations, supporting the creation of integrated communities for residents and clients while helping preserve the long-term value of our assets,” Antonio said.

Through CPG’s twin-engine strategy that is anchored on the PHirst and Century Properties brands, the company believes that it is well positioned to seize the opportunities presented by an infrastructure-led growth for the country.

“In order to maintain our financial stability, we are executing our twin–engine strategy, where we target at least a 15 percent to 20 percent growth year-over-year over a three to five-year period,” CPG chief financial officer Carlo Antonio said.

CPG’s board of directors approved the increase in the regular dividend payout for the outstanding common shares of the company from 10 percent to 20 percent of its consolidated net income from the preceding fiscal year.

It likewise approved the declaration of a five percent special cash dividend for 2025.