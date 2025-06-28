SM Prime allots P5.3 billion to expand MICE footprint

MANILA, Philippines — Integrated property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc. has mapped out a P5.3-billion investment plan over the next five years to ramp up its footprint in the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) industry.

SM Prime’s hospitality arm SM Hotels and Convention Corp. (SMHCC) will begin its expansion plan with two major developments in Cebu and Pasay.

SMHCC executive vice president Peggy Angeles said the company’s expansion into Cebu and Pasay reflects its strong belief in the potential of these cities.

“By building next-generation venues with scale and flexibility, we are enabling more communities to benefit from the business and tourism opportunities that MICE events bring,” Angeles said.

SMHCC is targeting to open in the third quarter of 2026 SMX Convention Center Seaside Cebu, which will be one of the largest and most advanced convention venues in the Visayas.

SMX Convention Center Seaside Cebu is positioned to become a regional hub for large-scale conventions, events and exhibitions with spacious pre-function areas, large-scale back-of-house features and complete digital infrastructure.

It will offer over 21,000 square meters of leasable space across six levels, directly integrated with the SM Seaside Arena and SM Seaside Cebu Mall.

SMXCITE at the Mall of Asia Complex in Pasay, meanwhile, broke ground last April and is slated to open in the first quarter of 2027.

SMXCITE will double the existing SMX Convention Center Manila’s footprint by adding 18,000 square meters of leasable space to the existing 17,000 sqm at SMX Manila.

It will feature two buildings constructed simultaneously, each capable of hosting more than 18,000 guests.

The projects are part of SMHCC’s broader strategy to grow its events portfolio outside Metro Manila and support economic activity in emerging urban centers.

SM Prime said that each SMX venue is co-located with hotels, malls and transport infrastructure to provide seamless access for organizers and guests.