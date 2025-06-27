^

AirAsia's booking app fined P6 million for overcharging

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
June 27, 2025 | 4:12pm
An airplane takes flight in this undated photo.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) has slapped AirAsia's travel booking division with a P6 million fine for allegedly charging excessive fares, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced Friday, June 27.

Management behind the AirAsia Move app was accused of overpricing after a lawmaker flagged a booking amounting to P77,720 for two passenger tickets from Tacloban to Manila.

In response, the DOTr ordered the shutdown of the site and directed the filing of economic sabotage charges.

“The P6 million penalty imposed on AirAsia Move sends a clear message: The government will not tolerate any form of abuse to Filipino passengers,” the DOTr said in a statement.

AirAsia Move maintained that there was no price manipulation involved, claiming the incident was based on automated systems powered by third-party providers.

“We want to clarify that OTAs (online travel agencies) operate through third-party aggregators, aside from direct airline partners. These third-party aggregators directly engage with various airlines to sell their seats,” AirAsia Move CEO Nadia Omer said in a previous statement.

“OTAs do not have the ability to manually alter prices passed on from these suppliers or airline partners,” she added.

The CAB, however, thumbed down this explanation, saying the online travel agency violated the Air Passenger Bill of Rights and the Board’s fare regulations.

