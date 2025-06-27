^

Business

Axelum to pursue expansion with strategic partners

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
June 27, 2025 | 12:00am
Axelum to pursue expansion with strategic partners
Axelum chairman and CEO Romeo Chan said the company is looking at venturing into new markets, while also continuing to grow its presence in existing territories.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Axelum Resources Corp., a listed integrated manufacturer and exporter of premium coconut products, is pursuing expansion opportunities over the next two to three years with the backing of its strategic partners.

Axelum chairman and CEO Romeo Chan said the company is looking at venturing into new markets, while also continuing to grow its presence in existing territories.

“Our strategic partners, Metro Pacific Agro Ventures led by Manuel V. Pangilinan and Ares Management, represented by Jason Rosenblatt, have been very supportive of our long term growth strategies,” Chan said during the company’s annual stockholders’ meeting yesterday.

“With their encouragement, we’ll continue to strengthen our institutional business by penetrating unserved geographies and expanding our presence in existing markets, particularly outside of the US,” Chan said.

Chan said the recent momentum of Axelum’s Europe, Asia and Philippine operations is a result of careful planning and proper strategy execution.

According to Chan, the company intends to replicate its success in other markets as well.

Axelum, which is 34.8-percent owned by a subsidiary of Pangilinan-led Metro Pacific Investments Corp., exports and distributes its products in major markets around the world including United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Middle East, Japan and major countries in Asia.

The company caters its products to end customers including multinational food and beverage companies, confectioneries and bakeries as well as provides customized products to various international and local brands.

Axelum makes full-use of coconuts to produce an extensive range of best-in-class coconut food products through its manufacturing and export operations.

On the consumer space, meanwhile, Chan said Axelum would aggressively grow its branded segment through new product development and wider customer touch points to cater to a broader market.

Axelum earlier said plans are being finalized to unveil exciting new products this year as part of its objective of expanding its consumer branded business.

“Lastly, we’ll continue to pursue initiatives that will accelerate our transformation into a more sustainable business by delivering stakeholder value while creating positive environmental and social impacts to help address the needs of current and future generations,” Chan said.

The company recently tapped Lopez-led First Gen Corp. to support its clean energy shift.

Under the agreement, First Gen will supply up to 5.2 megawatts of electricity to power Axelum’s manufacturing activities in Medina, Misamis Oriental.

AXELUM RESOURCES CORP.
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Can PUV modernization protect public from soaring fuel prices?

Can PUV modernization protect public from soaring fuel prices?

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
With tensions in the Middle East creating uncertainty in international fuel markets, some have pointed to electric vehicles...
Business
fbtw
Philippines cuts growth target amid Middle East tensions, US tariff risks
play

Philippines cuts growth target amid Middle East tensions, US tariff risks

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
 The Philippine government has lowered its economic growth target due to erratic fuel prices driven by tensions in the...
Business
fbtw
LRT-2 up for PPP in 2025 &mdash; DOTr

LRT-2 up for PPP in 2025 — DOTr

By Jean Mangaluz | 10 hours ago
The Department of Transportation is eyeing to enhance the LRT-2 operations through a public-private partnership.
Business
fbtw
SM Prime schools switch power to retail aggregation scheme

SM Prime schools switch power to retail aggregation scheme

By Brix Lelis | 1 day ago
Sy-led SM Prime Holdings Inc. has signed up two of its schools to the government’s retail aggregation program (RAP),...
Business
fbtw
Wealth surge: Philippines sees 32% more millionaires, billionaires than in 2014 &mdash; report

Wealth surge: Philippines sees 32% more millionaires, billionaires than in 2014 — report

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Millionaires and billionaires are on the rise in the Philippines, now home to 12,800 high-net-worth individuals. According...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Access to basic drinking water improved in 2024

Access to basic drinking water improved in 2024

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Households with access to basic drinking water increased last year, according to a survey of the Philippine Statistics A...
Business
fbtw
BDO backs ACEN&rsquo;s wind power project

BDO backs ACEN’s wind power project

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
BDO Unibank Inc. is extending its full financial backing to ACEN Corp.’s landmark onshore wind power project, touted...
Business
fbtw

Vietnamese automaker drives into Philippines market

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Vietnamese automotive firm THACO is making its debut in the Philippine market through a distribution partnership with BJ Mercantile Inc.
Business
fbtw
Stocks post gains as Middle East tensions cool

Stocks post gains as Middle East tensions cool

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The local stock market eked out a marginal increase as easing geopolitical risks continued to help allay fears of a major...
Business
fbtw
Philippines still ASEAN&rsquo;s fastest-growing economy

Philippines still ASEAN’s fastest-growing economy

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The Philippines is expected to remain the fastest-growing economy in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations region...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with