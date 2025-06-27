Axelum to pursue expansion with strategic partners

MANILA, Philippines — Axelum Resources Corp., a listed integrated manufacturer and exporter of premium coconut products, is pursuing expansion opportunities over the next two to three years with the backing of its strategic partners.

Axelum chairman and CEO Romeo Chan said the company is looking at venturing into new markets, while also continuing to grow its presence in existing territories.

“Our strategic partners, Metro Pacific Agro Ventures led by Manuel V. Pangilinan and Ares Management, represented by Jason Rosenblatt, have been very supportive of our long term growth strategies,” Chan said during the company’s annual stockholders’ meeting yesterday.

“With their encouragement, we’ll continue to strengthen our institutional business by penetrating unserved geographies and expanding our presence in existing markets, particularly outside of the US,” Chan said.

Chan said the recent momentum of Axelum’s Europe, Asia and Philippine operations is a result of careful planning and proper strategy execution.

According to Chan, the company intends to replicate its success in other markets as well.

Axelum, which is 34.8-percent owned by a subsidiary of Pangilinan-led Metro Pacific Investments Corp., exports and distributes its products in major markets around the world including United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Middle East, Japan and major countries in Asia.

The company caters its products to end customers including multinational food and beverage companies, confectioneries and bakeries as well as provides customized products to various international and local brands.

Axelum makes full-use of coconuts to produce an extensive range of best-in-class coconut food products through its manufacturing and export operations.

On the consumer space, meanwhile, Chan said Axelum would aggressively grow its branded segment through new product development and wider customer touch points to cater to a broader market.

Axelum earlier said plans are being finalized to unveil exciting new products this year as part of its objective of expanding its consumer branded business.

“Lastly, we’ll continue to pursue initiatives that will accelerate our transformation into a more sustainable business by delivering stakeholder value while creating positive environmental and social impacts to help address the needs of current and future generations,” Chan said.

The company recently tapped Lopez-led First Gen Corp. to support its clean energy shift.

Under the agreement, First Gen will supply up to 5.2 megawatts of electricity to power Axelum’s manufacturing activities in Medina, Misamis Oriental.