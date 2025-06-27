GSIS releases P413 billion multi-purpose loans

Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) president and general manager June Arnulfo Veloso (third from right) pose for a group photo with the awardees from the Division of Taguig-Pateros during a ceremony at the Sequoia Hotel Manila Bay in Parañaque City on June 25, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) has released P413 billion in loans to nearly two million members under its enhanced lending program for state workers.

During the GSIS stakeholders dialogue on Wednesday, GSIS president and general manager Wick Veloso said the pension fund for state workers has so far lent P413.4 billion through the multipurpose loan (MPL) program of the agency.

The bulk of this, at P401.19 billion, was released via the flagship Ginhawa Flex which started in September 2023. The loans released have benefited roughly 1.44 million government borrowers as of June 23.

The Ginhawa Flex stands out in the market for offering an interest rate of six percent and a longer and more flexible payment period, ranging from one to 15 years.

It also allows government employees who have served for only one month to apply.

State workers can borrow up to 14 times their basic monthly salary, with a maximum limit of P5 million.

Eligible for the program are active and special GSIS members who are not on unpaid leave and have made at least one month’s premium payment.

Members’ net take-home pay, after the deduction of all monthly obligations, must meet or exceed the General Appropriations Act’s minimum requirement of P5,000.

Apart from the Ginhawa Flex, GSIS has so far extended P12.25 billion to over 400,000 members under the Ginhawa Lite program.

The program allows members to borrow from P5,000 to P50,000 for emergency purposes which can be paid from six months up to two years.

Members may apply through the GSIS Touch mobile application or the GSIS Wireless Automated Processing System kiosks for a quick and paperless process.

Approved loans are credited to the members’ ecard account within a day after approval of the authorized agency officer of the borrower’s agency.