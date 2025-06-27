^

Business

GSIS releases P413 billion multi-purpose loans

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
June 27, 2025 | 12:00am
GSIS releases P413 billion multi-purpose loans
Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) president and general manager June Arnulfo Veloso (third from right) pose for a group photo with the awardees from the Division of Taguig-Pateros during a ceremony at the Sequoia Hotel Manila Bay in Parañaque City on June 25, 2025.
PNA photo by Ma. Teresa P. Montemayor

MANILA, Philippines — The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) has released P413 billion in loans to nearly two million members under its enhanced lending program for state workers.

During the GSIS stakeholders dialogue on Wednesday, GSIS president and general manager Wick Veloso said the pension fund for state workers has so far lent P413.4 billion through the multipurpose loan (MPL) program of the agency.

The bulk of this, at P401.19 billion, was released via the flagship Ginhawa Flex which started in September 2023. The loans released have benefited roughly 1.44 million government borrowers as of June 23.

The Ginhawa Flex stands out in the market for offering an interest rate of six percent and a longer and more flexible payment period, ranging from one to 15 years.

It also allows government employees who have served for only one month to apply.

State workers can borrow up to 14 times their basic monthly salary, with a maximum limit of P5 million.

Eligible for the program are active and special GSIS members who are not on unpaid leave and have made at least one month’s premium payment.

Members’ net take-home pay, after the deduction of all monthly obligations, must meet or exceed the General Appropriations Act’s minimum requirement of P5,000.

Apart from the Ginhawa Flex, GSIS has so far extended P12.25 billion to over 400,000 members under the Ginhawa Lite program.

The program allows members to borrow from P5,000 to P50,000 for emergency purposes which can be paid from six months up to two years.

Members may apply through the GSIS Touch mobile application or the GSIS Wireless Automated Processing System kiosks for a quick and paperless process.

Approved loans are credited to the members’ ecard account within a day after approval of the authorized agency officer of the borrower’s agency.

GSIS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Can PUV modernization protect public from soaring fuel prices?

Can PUV modernization protect public from soaring fuel prices?

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
With tensions in the Middle East creating uncertainty in international fuel markets, some have pointed to electric vehicles...
Business
fbtw
Philippines cuts growth target amid Middle East tensions, US tariff risks
play

Philippines cuts growth target amid Middle East tensions, US tariff risks

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
 The Philippine government has lowered its economic growth target due to erratic fuel prices driven by tensions in the...
Business
fbtw
LRT-2 up for PPP in 2025 &mdash; DOTr

LRT-2 up for PPP in 2025 — DOTr

By Jean Mangaluz | 10 hours ago
The Department of Transportation is eyeing to enhance the LRT-2 operations through a public-private partnership.
Business
fbtw
SM Prime schools switch power to retail aggregation scheme

SM Prime schools switch power to retail aggregation scheme

By Brix Lelis | 1 day ago
Sy-led SM Prime Holdings Inc. has signed up two of its schools to the government’s retail aggregation program (RAP),...
Business
fbtw
Wealth surge: Philippines sees 32% more millionaires, billionaires than in 2014 &mdash; report

Wealth surge: Philippines sees 32% more millionaires, billionaires than in 2014 — report

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Millionaires and billionaires are on the rise in the Philippines, now home to 12,800 high-net-worth individuals. According...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Access to basic drinking water improved in 2024

Access to basic drinking water improved in 2024

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Households with access to basic drinking water increased last year, according to a survey of the Philippine Statistics A...
Business
fbtw
BDO backs ACEN&rsquo;s wind power project

BDO backs ACEN’s wind power project

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
BDO Unibank Inc. is extending its full financial backing to ACEN Corp.’s landmark onshore wind power project, touted...
Business
fbtw

Vietnamese automaker drives into Philippines market

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Vietnamese automotive firm THACO is making its debut in the Philippine market through a distribution partnership with BJ Mercantile Inc.
Business
fbtw
Stocks post gains as Middle East tensions cool

Stocks post gains as Middle East tensions cool

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The local stock market eked out a marginal increase as easing geopolitical risks continued to help allay fears of a major...
Business
fbtw
Philippines still ASEAN&rsquo;s fastest-growing economy

Philippines still ASEAN’s fastest-growing economy

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The Philippines is expected to remain the fastest-growing economy in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations region...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with