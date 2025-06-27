^

Business

BCDA woos Canadian firms to investment hubs

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
June 27, 2025 | 12:00am
BCDA woos Canadian firms to investment hubs
Bases Conversion and Development Authority
PNA / File photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) is eyeing to partner with Canadian firms for projects in New Clark City and other investment hubs.

In a statement yesterday, the BCDA said it recently met with the Philippine Consulate in Vancouver, Canada with the aim of attracting more Canadian investments to the Philippines.

The BCDA delegation, led by senior vice president for corporate services Elvira Estanislao and vice president for public affairs Leilani Barlongay Macasaet, engaged in discussion with Philippine Consul General to Vancouver, Canada Gina Jamoralin to explore potential investment partnerships.

During the meeting, BCDA presented its development projects and avenues for Canadian businesses and investors to engage with the Philippines.

It said investors can consider prime investment hubs managed by the BCDA, including New Clark City in Tarlac, Camp John Hay Special Economic Zone in Baguio City and Poro Point Freeport Zone in La Union.

These hubs offer opportunities in various sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, tourism and sustainable infrastructure.

“This presents a transformative opportunity to both BCDA and Canadian investors in developing projects that will contribute to economic growth,” Jamoralin said.

She said Canada’s strong commitment in sustainable development aligns with the BCDA’s vision to promote responsible growth across its economic centers.

“We look forward to fostering long-term relationships that will drive innovation and progress in both countries,” she said.

The BCDA is mandated to transform former military camps into growth areas.

It is also taking part in investment promotion efforts as it seeks to position its hubs as prime investment and tourism destinations.

The BCDA aims to attract foreign direct investments that support economic growth through strategic infrastructure and economic zone development.

BCDA
