JG Summit reaffirms commitment to nation building

MANILA, Philippines — Conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc. of the Gokongwei Group has reaffirmed its strong commitment to nation building following its jump in the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 list.

JG Summit secured a higher spot in the second edition of the Fortune Southeast Asia 500, rising to No. 50 in this year’s ranking of the largest companies in the region based on revenues from No. 55 in 2024.

“We are honored to be recognized in the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 list as we continue to uphold our purpose, unrelenting in our commitment to providing our customers with better choices and creating shared success with our stakeholders,” JG Summit president and CEO Lance Gokongwei said.

Gokongwei cited the continued patronage of its customers as well as the contributions and support from its employees, business partners and shareholders in enabling JG Summit to charter a path toward brighter horizons.

“Owing to our vast consumer-facing footprint, JG Summit continues to look for ways to harness its strengths and unlock synergies within the Gokongwei Group’s ecosystem to deliver long-lasting value,” he said.

JG Summit said its inclusion in the prestigious list is also timely as the conglomerate celebrates its 35th anniversary this year.

The group said the recognition demonstrates the group’s enduring resilience as a solid business enterprise for more than three decades, contributing to the nation’s growth and prosperity.

JG Summit also said the recognition is an affirmation of the vital role it plays in the Philippine economy, with the conglomerate being a steady and able partner in the nation’s economic progress.

JG Summit’s portfolio of market-leading businesses span across various industries including food and beverage through Universal Robina Corp., real estate through Robinsons Land Corp. and air transport through Cebu Pacific Air.