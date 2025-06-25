Wealth surge: Philippines sees 32% more millionaires, billionaires than in 2014 — report

An undated photo shows the skyline of Makati City at night.

MANILA, Philippines — Millionaires and billionaires are on the rise in the Philippines, now home to 12,800 high-net-worth individuals. According to a report, there is a 32% increase over the past decade.

Migration consultancy group Henley & Partners recently released the Private Wealth Migration Report 2025, which is an annual publication measuring international migration patterns of high-net-worth individuals.

According to its methodology, the firm tracks the movement of over 150,000 high-net-worth individuals in New World Wealth's in-house database.

These individuals are defined as having liquid assets of at least $1 million (P56.79 million), referring to cash or easily convertible resources typically reserved for investment or purchases beyond basic needs.

The report reveals that just 82 individuals in the Philippines — 70 centimillionaires and 12 billionaires — collectively hold over $19 billion (P1.078 trillion) in liquid assets. Centimillionaires are those who hold at least $100 million in liquid assets.

Henley & Partners pointed to the rise of local entrepreneurs and the rapid development of the financial and real estate sectors as key drivers of the country’s wealth growth.

“While it is not yet among the top destinations for incoming millionaires globally, the Philippines’ stability and growing wealth base stands out and creates a strong foundation for future investment migration,” Managing Director for Southeast Asia Scott Moore said in a statement.

Beyond wealth growth, the report also examines where high-net-worth individuals are relocating.

How many are relocating? Despite the overall rise in millionaires in the Philippines, the consulting group estimates that around 50 high-net-worth individuals will leave the country in 2025. This translates to a total of $600 million (~P34 billion) lost.

The projected wealth of migrating millionaires is derived by multiplying the number of high-net-worth individuals who migrate by the average net worth per individual. However, the report clarifies that this does not mean all of their wealth will be transferred when they relocate.

Moore nonetheless describes the Philippines as exhibiting “steady domestic wealth growth” and “long-term economic promise” within Southeast Asia.

Compared to its neighbors, it is seeing relatively minimal millionaire outflow, with Indonesia expected to lose 250 and Vietnam 300 high-net-worth individuals.

Growth in Southeast Asia

While Singapore remains the top destination for millionaire migration in 2025, with 1,600 individuals bringing in $8.9 billion (P465.14 billion), the figure is down from last year, the report said.

Meanwhile, Thailand is expected to gain 450 millionaires this year, bringing in a combined net worth of $4.2 billion (P238.2 billion). However, the report does not cover all Southeast Asian countries.

Unlike Southeast Asia, some Western countries are losing more high-net-worth individuals. The United Kingdom, for example, is expecting to lose 16,500 millionaires, worth around $91.8 billion (P5.207 trillion) in liquid assets.

Asia still top region

Despite regional growth, several Asian countries are losing millionaires. South Korea is expected to see 2,400 high-net-worth individuals leave, which is twice last year’s figure. Taiwan may also lose 100, driven by geopolitical concerns and limited luxury real estate.

As Thailand is gaining recognition as an “emerging safe haven,” its capital, Bangkok, is also making a push to rival Singapore as a regional hub.

Hong Kong and Japan are also seeing an influx of wealthy immigrants, with 800 and 600 high-net-worth individuals expected to relocate to each country, respectively.

In the report, AlphaGeo founder and CEO Parag Khanna said Asia remains the "world’s most powerful economic engine," as more millionaires continue to choose Asian countries as their next home.

“Asia’s wealth landscape is a dynamic blend of ambition and caution. Singapore and Japan are solidifying their reputations as global wealth havens, while China and India are balancing domestic opportunity with the desire for diversification,” he said.

For countries like South Korea and Taiwan, Khanna said geopolitics plays a significant role in shaping where wealthy individuals choose to live.

“As 2025 unfolds, Asia is set to remain at the center of global wealth trends, shaped by economic dynamism, policy innovation, and the ever-present search for security and growth,” he added.

Henley & Partners, overall, found that 142,000 of the world’s millionaires are forecast to migrate to a new country in 2025. This is 8,000 more millionaires than in 2024.