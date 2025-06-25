^

Business

PSEi rebounds amid de-escalating Middle East tensions

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
June 25, 2025 | 12:00am
PSEi rebounds amid de-escalating Middle East tensions
The Philippine Stock Exchange index surged by 1.2 percent or 74.47 points to close at 6,292.75, inching closer to a return to the 6,300 level.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The local stock market bounced back after Monday’s bloodbath on hopes of de-escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index surged by 1.2 percent or 74.47 points to close at 6,292.75, inching closer to a return to the 6,300 level.

The broader All Shares index also finished in positive territory, jumping by 0.88 percent or 32.64 points to 3,739.20.

“Philippine shares and Wall Street traded higher, shrugging off Iran’s failed strike on a US base in Qatar,” Regina Capital’s Luis Limlingan said.

Limlingan said US equities rose on Monday as investor concerns eased following Iran’s unexpectedly restrained response to the US’ weekend strikes.

“Oil prices fell on Monday following news that Iran’s missile strike on a US airbase in Qatar caused no casualties, boosting optimism over a possible de-escalation of Middle East tensions,” Limlingan said.

Only the mining and oil index closed the session in the red, declining by 2.04 percent.

Financials led the charge with a 2.6-percent jump, followed by industrial with a 1.41-percent gain.

Total value turnover was slightly lower at P5.81 billion from the previous day’s P6.29 billion.

Market breadth was positive as advancers squashed decliners, 122 to 73, while 54 issues were unchanged.

DigiPlus was yesterday’s most active stock, rising by 3.49 percent to P54.85 per share, followed by SM Prime with a 1.13-percent decline to P21.85.

URC and Bloomberry, meanwhile, made significant strides, climbing by 7.56 percent and 6.54 percent, respectively.

Shares in Asia were buoyant, as fears of an energy market shock eased following 12 days of war between Israel and Iran.

