Peace and order, infrastructure needed to make Philippines a top ASEAN tourist destination

MANILA, Philippines — Improving the peace and order situation and infrastructure would be necessary to position the Philippines as a leading tourist destination in Southeast Asia, according to business group Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc.

FFCCCII president Victor Lim said in a statement yesterday that the group supports the call of Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla to address systemic issues that hinder the country from realizing its potential of becoming a premier tourist destination.

While the country has advantages over its neighbors in terms of its world-known hospitality, breathtaking islands, fluency in the English language and vibrant arts and entertainment scene, it has lagged behind in tourist arrivals.

The Philippines welcomed 5.95 million foreign tourists last year, lower than Thailand’s 36 million and Malaysia’s 25 million.

“This is not a failure of appeal but of assurance - travelers do not doubt our beauty; they doubt their safety. The perception of instability, fueled by crime, political turbulence and a perceived culture of impunity has cast a shadow over our global image,” Lim said.

To compete with our neighbors, he said the country must take decisive action.

He said peace and order should be a national priority.

“The FFCCCII fully supports Secretary Remulla’s call for an uncompromising nationwide security drive, particularly in tourist hotspots,” he said, noting the business community is ready to back the DILG’s initiatives.

For the FFCCCII, improving infrastructure and connectivity is also crucial in attracting more tourists.

“Seamless travel requires modern airports, efficient transport links and digital-ready tourism services,” Lim said.

According to Lim, there is also an urgent need to streamline visa processes for East Asian tourists and investors particularly from China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Japan as they represent immense untapped potential.

Beyond addressing security concerns, he said it is also necessary to change the Philippine narrative in global media.

“The time for excuses is over; the time for action is now. Together, let us ensure that the world doesn’t just hear of our beauty - but experiences it without fear and returns to celebrate it again and again,” Lim said.