^

Business

Peace and order, infrastructure needed to make Philippines a top ASEAN tourist destination

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
June 25, 2025 | 12:00am
Peace and order, infrastructure needed to make Philippines a top ASEAN tourist destination
Victor Lim
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Improving the peace and order situation and infrastructure would be necessary to position the Philippines as a leading tourist destination in Southeast Asia, according to business group Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc.

FFCCCII president Victor Lim said in a statement yesterday that the group supports the call of Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla to address systemic issues that hinder the country from realizing its potential of becoming a premier tourist destination.

While the country has advantages over its neighbors in terms of its world-known hospitality, breathtaking islands, fluency in the English language and vibrant arts and entertainment scene, it has lagged behind in tourist arrivals.

The Philippines welcomed 5.95 million foreign tourists last year, lower than Thailand’s 36 million and Malaysia’s 25 million.

“This is not a failure of appeal but of assurance - travelers do not doubt our beauty; they doubt their safety. The perception of instability, fueled by crime, political turbulence and a perceived culture of impunity has cast a shadow over our global image,” Lim said.

To compete with our neighbors, he said the country must take decisive action.

He said peace and order should be a national priority.

“The FFCCCII fully supports Secretary Remulla’s call for an uncompromising nationwide security drive, particularly in tourist hotspots,” he said, noting the business community is ready to back the DILG’s initiatives.

For the FFCCCII, improving infrastructure and connectivity is also crucial in attracting more tourists.

“Seamless travel requires modern airports, efficient transport links and digital-ready tourism services,” Lim said.

According to Lim, there is also an urgent need to streamline visa processes for East Asian tourists and investors particularly from China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Japan as they represent immense untapped potential.

Beyond addressing security concerns, he said it is also necessary to change the Philippine narrative in global media.

“The time for excuses is over; the time for action is now. Together, let us ensure that the world doesn’t just hear of our beauty - but experiences it without fear and returns to celebrate it again and again,” Lim said.

FFCCCII

INFRASTRUCTURE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Suspension of VAT, excise taxes on petrol products remains uncertain

Suspension of VAT, excise taxes on petrol products remains uncertain

By Jean Mangaluz | 6 hours ago
Amid rising tensions in the Middle East that threaten to push global fuel prices higher, calls have grown for the Philippine...
Business
fbtw
Asian countries most vulnerable to Strait of Hormuz blockade

Asian countries most vulnerable to Strait of Hormuz blockade

By Julien Girault | 16 hours ago
Around 84% of oil passing through the Strait of Hormuz is destined for Asia, leaving the economies of China, India, South...
Business
fbtw

Why Elon Musk isn’t pursuing the Baldrige award

By Rey Elbo | 1 day ago
Regarding operational excellence, the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award is the corporate world’s equivalent of a black-tie gala.
Business
fbtw
Maynilad delays IPO to accommodate cornerstone investors

Maynilad delays IPO to accommodate cornerstone investors

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
West Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. is adjusting its proposed initial public offering timetable to...
Business
fbtw
PSE: Philippines now more competitive with merger of stock, bond markets

PSE: Philippines now more competitive with merger of stock, bond markets

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. expects the country’s capital market to strengthen and advance its position...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PSEi rebounds amid de-escalating Middle East tensions

PSEi rebounds amid de-escalating Middle East tensions

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The local stock market bounced back after Monday’s bloodbath on hopes of de-escalating tensions in the Middle East...
Business
fbtw

Return on Tourism Impact

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
Return on Tourism Impact sounds like a better way of measuring a country’s performance in tourism.
Business
fbtw

Wanderlust

By Marianne Go | 1 hour ago
Of all of the countries that I have visited, it is Japan that I truly enjoy and love, from its cuisine – which is second to Filipino food – to its culture, serenity, precision, connectivity, safety and...
Business
fbtw

‘Philippines, Tiger Cub economies to ignite global oil demand’

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
The Philippines, along with four other emerging Southeast Asian nations, is poised to ignite a global oil demand boom over the next five years, according to the International Energy Agency.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with