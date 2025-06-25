Wanderlust

Of all of the countries that I have visited, it is Japan that I truly enjoy and love, from its cuisine – which is second to Filipino food – to its culture, serenity, precision, connectivity, safety and value for money.

I think for most Filipinos, Japan is the top destination because it offers the best value in terms of accommodations, food, transportation and even shopping. It is also the safest country with a fast and efficient transport system that tourists can safely navigate on their own.

In the past, Hong Kong was a favorite destination for me because it was less than a two-hour flight, visa-free and a shopping destination. Unfortunately, because of its size, there is not much more for me to explore and I no longer shop as much. It has also lost some of the night time vibrancy that I used to enjoy in Lan Kwai Fong and Wanchai, or maybe I have just gotten older and now prefer more scenic and serene options.

Singapore, likewise, has lost its appeal for me because it has gotten so expensive. Even in the past, my biggest concern was its warm climate, similar to what we have here in the Philippines and no cold season to enjoy.

I would love to travel more to China, but the language barrier is a major hurdle and I do not really enjoy guided tours that set a very tight and regimented schedule. I love to meander and explore and discover things for myself.

Europe is beautiful and continues to be a prime destination, but nowadays, the cost has increased, primarily because of the higher airfare. Safety is also a major factor with the notoriety and proliferation of pickpockets and scammers. A Middle East conflict is also a major deterrent.

I have not visited the US in a long time because it often entails imposing on relatives or friends to save on expensive hotel costs. Unfortunately, staying with relatives means that you have to do some housework to help them out and adhere to their schedule to drive you around, which makes you feel more like a burden to them. And nowadays, the cost of food in America, according to friends and relatives, is quite expensive.

As I had written in a previous column, traveling around the Philippines, except for Luzon, is not easy. I have never experienced riding in our local railway to see the country. Sea travel is also not convenient, thus, leaving air travel as the only viable option. Thus, infrastructure connectivity for me is the biggest barrier to seeing our own country.

Don’t get me wrong, because as a child I had the privilege of spending one magical summer with my father traveling the country from Aparri to Mindanao by plane and land transport (highly uncomfortable then) inspecting logging sites.

As a Senate reporter, I also had the opportunity to join out of town Senate hearings riding the Philippine Air Force’s C130 and Huey helicopters from Luzon to Tawi-Tawi. Mindanao is beautiful, but behind its beautiful scenery I heard horror stories of foreign priests being decapitated in the past, government officials murdered and rebels coming out of fields as darkness descends, like a scene from Stephen King’s horror movie, Children of the Corn.

FFCCCII wades into tourism

Decades later, safety issues continue to be the primary factor why the Philippines lags behind its Southeast Asian neighbors in attracting tourists. In fact, no less than Victor Lim, president of the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc. (FFCCCII), has decided to join the call for more security, accessibility and PPPs in the tourism sector.

In a statement over the weekend, Lim acknowledged that the Philippines “possesses unparalleled competitive advantages in the ASEAN region: our world-renowned Filipino hospitality, the breathtaking natural beauty of our 7,641 islands, our widespread English fluency, a vibrant culture of arts and entertainment and a tropical climate that beckons travelers year-round. Tourism should be the crown jewel of our economic development – a catalyst not only for urban prosperity, but also for rural progress, job creation and environmental stewardship. Yet, we languish at sixth place in ASEAN tourist arrivals, a staggering underperformance given our natural and human capital.”

He cited that Thailand welcomed 36 million visitors in 2024 and Malaysia 25 million, while the Philippines attracted a mere 5.95 million foreign tourists. According to Lim, “This is not a failure of appeal, but of assurance – travelers do not doubt our beauty; they doubt their safety. The perception of instability, fueled by crime, political turbulence and a perceived culture of impunity, has cast a shadow over our global image. If we are to compete, we must act decisively.”

He, thus, recommends the following: Peace and order as a national priority, with the FFCCCII urging an uncompromising, nationwide security drive, particularly in tourist hotspots, to restore confidence in the rule of law.

Competitive visa policies, noting that our ASEAN neighbors thrive by simplifying entry for key markets. Government, he said, “must streamline visa processes for East Asian tourists and investors – particularly from China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Japan – who represent immense untapped potential. Visa-on-arrival expansions, e-visa efficiency and reciprocity agreements should be prioritized without delay.

Infrastructure and connectivity, ensuring seamless travel that requires modern airports, efficient transport links and digital-ready tourism services. Public-private partnerships must accelerate the development of gateways beyond Manila, ensuring that our regions share in the industry’s growth.

Narrative rebranding, pointing out that “beyond addressing security, we must aggressively rebrand the Philippines in global media, highlighting not only our natural wonders, but also our stability and warmth. Let our embassies, influencers and cultural ambassadors lead this charge.”

The FFCCCII, Lim said, “calls upon all sectors, government, law enforcement, local governments and the tourism industry to unite in transforming the Philippines into ASEAN’s tourism leader. The time for excuses is over; the time for action is now. Together, let us ensure that the world does not merely hear of our beauty, but also experiences it without fear and returns to celebrate it again and again.