^

Business

SM’s PGCP adopts nature-related financial disclosure framework

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
June 25, 2025 | 12:00am
SMâ€™s PGCP adopts nature-related financial disclosure framework
PGPC said that over 500 organizations in more than 50 countries and territories have adopted the TNFD framework for their disclosure reports.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — SM Investments Corp. subsidiary Philippine Geothermal Production Co. Inc. (PGPC) has become the first Philippine company in the energy sector to adopt the Task force on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) framework for its corporate disclosure reports.

PGPC said that over 500 organizations in more than 50 countries and territories have adopted the TNFD framework for their disclosure reports.

Leading global companies that have embraced the framework include consulting firms EY and PwC; airlines ANA, JAL and Qantas; financial services companies Moody’s Corp. and S&P Global as well as and conglomerates Sony Group Corp. and Sumitomo Corp.

PGPC said it would utilize the TNFD framework for its 2025 sustainability report.

“As a resource provider for clean, renewable, geothermal energy, we at PGPC have always ensured that our operations take into consideration the preservation of our natural ecosystems,” PGPC chief financial officer and treasurer Jason Aguirre said.

“Our adoption of the TNFD framework is consistent with PGPC’s dedication to responsible stewardship of natural resources and aligns with our company’s ongoing efforts to build a sustainable energy future for the country. We are proud to be the first energy company in the Philippines to adopt TNFD for our corporate disclosure reports,” he said.

The TNFD is a 40-member task force representing financial institutions, corporates and market service providers supported by national governments, businesses and financial institutions worldwide.

It has developed a set of disclosure recommendations and guidance that encourage and enable business and finance to assess, report and act on their nature-related dependencies, impacts, risks and opportunities.

“The TNFD recommendations and additional guidance are designed to help organizations to report and act on evolving nature-related issues with the ultimate aim of supporting a shift in global financial flows away from nature-negative outcomes and toward nature-positive outcomes,” the TNFD said.

Overall, PGPC is the fourth Philippine company to adopt the TNFD framework.

PGPC, which pioneered Southeast Asia’s first commercial geothermal power project in the 1979, currently has two operating geothermal steam fields with a combined capacity of up to 300 megawatts (MW) at Tiwi, Albay and Mak-Ban in the provinces of Batangas and Laguna.

The company recently embarked on a program to explore and develop new geothermal concession sites in various locations in Luzon.

The new concession sites have the potential to provide up to 300 MW of additional baseload renewable energy to the island of Luzon in the next few years.

SM INVESTMENTS CORP.
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Suspension of VAT, excise taxes on petrol products remains uncertain

Suspension of VAT, excise taxes on petrol products remains uncertain

By Jean Mangaluz | 6 hours ago
Amid rising tensions in the Middle East that threaten to push global fuel prices higher, calls have grown for the Philippine...
Business
fbtw
Asian countries most vulnerable to Strait of Hormuz blockade

Asian countries most vulnerable to Strait of Hormuz blockade

By Julien Girault | 16 hours ago
Around 84% of oil passing through the Strait of Hormuz is destined for Asia, leaving the economies of China, India, South...
Business
fbtw

Why Elon Musk isn’t pursuing the Baldrige award

By Rey Elbo | 1 day ago
Regarding operational excellence, the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award is the corporate world’s equivalent of a black-tie gala.
Business
fbtw
Maynilad delays IPO to accommodate cornerstone investors

Maynilad delays IPO to accommodate cornerstone investors

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
West Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. is adjusting its proposed initial public offering timetable to...
Business
fbtw
PSE: Philippines now more competitive with merger of stock, bond markets

PSE: Philippines now more competitive with merger of stock, bond markets

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. expects the country’s capital market to strengthen and advance its position...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
EV incentive program to yield P120 billion investments

EV incentive program to yield P120 billion investments

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Department of Trade and Industry expects to generate P120 billion worth of investments and 680,000 jobs under an...
Business
fbtw
Dairy imports up 15% in Q1

Dairy imports up 15% in Q1

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
The country’s dairy imports in the first quarter rose by 15 percent on an annual basis to over 870,000 metric tons in...
Business
fbtw
53 projects added to PPP pipeline

53 projects added to PPP pipeline

1 day ago
The government has added 53 projects to be implemented through the public-private partnership mode, bringing the total...
Business
fbtw
Stocks tumble as US attacks Iran nuclear sites

Stocks tumble as US attacks Iran nuclear sites

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Local stocks fell sharply as the United States’ attack on Iran over the weekend rattled investors.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with