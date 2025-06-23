Alagang Unilab: Caring for the messengers

Last Saturday, pharmaceutical giant Unilab Inc. collaborated with the Economic Journalists Association of the Philippines to treat EJAP members and their immediate dependents to a comprehensive health and wellness session that embodies Unilab ‘s program called Alagang Unilab.

According to Claire Papa, assistant vice president and head of external affairs and social partnerships, Unilab has a program they call “caring for the carers.” Media, she points out, “being our partner, because you are a channel for communication, health education, somehow that’s also a form of caring for the public, right? So, you have to take care of the carers. So, it is not only for those that have to be cared for, it is also for the caregivers. It’s the same thing with you. We have to take care of the messengers. You have to be healthy.”

Unilab’s partnership and collaboration with EJAP actually goes back several years, starting with the hosting of an EJAP sports fest in 2012 at their compound in Mandaluyong and, on another occasion, providing flu vaccines for EJAP members.

For this year (which coincides with Unilab’s 80th anniversary), the current EJAP board led, by president Myla Iglesia Acuna of Malaya, and wellness committee members led by vice president Jasper Arcalas and secretary Keisha Ta-asan, both from The Philippine STAR, and treasurer Jon Viktor Cabuenas of GMA News Online, were able to work with Unilab to hold a joint flu vaccination and a health and wellness day at the J.Y. Campos Hall at the Bayanihan Center of the Unilab Compound in Mandaluyong.

EJAP procured independently its flu vaccine from Medstation Biologicals Inc. as Unilab did not have flu vaccines in time for the health and wellness day and thus opted to provide for the other diagnostic tests and services.

For the first time, Unilab’s health and wellness day allowed members of EJAP and their family members to undergo a series of diagnostic tests for blood pressure and temperature, and blood screening tests for random blood sugar, uric acid, cholesterol and hemoglobin, plus a check for anemia which is not commonly done.

A bone density test was also provided, which according to Claire Papa, took into consideration that some of the EJAP members may already be entering into their senior years (wink! wink!) and may need to be aware that they may already be developing osteoporosis.

Doctors were also available for consultation with the EJAP members and their family members for any health or medical concerns, with the doctors prescribing medications and vitamins that Unilab could provide from its own pharmaceutical products.

A welcome service they provided for the journalists’ “hazards of the trade” was an opthalmologic consultation to check on their eye health and provide the necessary prescription for possible eyeglasses or adjustments.

An all important X-ray scan was also provided for members who wanted to check on their pulmonary health. Furthermore, a free massage was provided for members, as well as screening and consultation for possible sleep disorders such as sleep apnea, during the morning session.

For the afternoon session, Unilab sponsored two talks on sleep disorders and mental health. There were also special consultations made available to members who needed individual psychological assistance.

According to Claire, sleep and mental health are important for both the young and old nowadays as we grapple with an increasingly complicated world.

And indeed, the EJAP and Unilab health and wellness day over the weekend may have been the calm before the storm, because upon waking up the following Sunday morning, the world has moved toward a more uncertain future with the US choosing to get involved in the Israel and Iran conflict at a time when the Russia-Ukraine war remains unresolved, and economic consequences are sure to ripple across the globe and create unwanted and unnecessary economic hardship, disruption, and turmoil on top of what already has been rattled by President Trump’s new tariff demands on its global trading partners.

Truly, while economic journalists focus on economics and the financial sector, we also have to keep abreast of world events as it affects the global economy and the financial world.

Moving forward though, Unilab and EJAP are hoping to be able to hold the highly successful and welcome health and wellness day on an annual basis.

Unilab is now widely regarded as the Philippines’ biggest healthcare conglomerate. It started in 1945 when Jose Campos and Mariano Tan established United Drug, a corner drugstore located in the heart of Binondo.

The duo built the company with the goal of providing quality and affordable medicines at a time when the country was rising from the ruins of World War II and health care was scarce.

United Drug has transformed into Unilab, which has become the most trusted pharmaceutical brand in the country.

From its origins in pharmaceutical distribution, the Unilab Group invested strategically in building its manufacturing capabilities to ensure quality, accessibility, and self-reliance in its product supply.

Unilab has since evolved into a health care conglomerate with capabilities in branded and generic pharmaceuticals, personal care, health services and animal health.

The company continues to expand into various aspects of health care, evolving into a more comprehensive and integrated health products and services enterprise. With the solid reputation that it built, Unilab’s expansion even into health services and – just recently – the education sectors has been seamless.

Through the Unilab Center for Health Policy, the company is now also actively helping the government recalibrate the country’s healthcare policies to make them responsive to the needs of the times.

The journey from the founders’ initial endeavor in Binondo has been significant, yet Unilab remains committed to safeguarding the shared values of bayanihan, husay at malasakit, while upholding its mission to enrich the lives of the communities it serves via its products, services and social partnership programs.