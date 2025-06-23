Conglomerate ties a double-edged sword for Philippine banks, says Moodyâ€™s

Conglomerate ties a double-edged sword for Philippine banks, says Moody’s

MANILA, Philippines — The close links between Philippine banks and large domestic conglomerates have long supported credit growth, but these relationships also pose growing risks, debt watcher Moody’s Ratings said in a report.

“Philippine banks’ close ownership links with large domestic conglomerates have supported their credit profiles over the years, but also pose concentration and contagion risks,” Moody’s said in its latest sector-in-depth analysis.

The report noted that powerful business groups own most major banks, creating opportunities to grow their loan books and strengthen capital buffers.

“Ownership by large conglomerates has provided Philippine banks with capital support to grow lending and build balance sheet buffers against loan losses,” Moody’s said.

However, Moody warned that this structure increases systemic risk, especially during economic downturns, as it amplifies exposure to related-party borrowers.

“If conglomerate groups were to experience financial distress, banks’ asset quality could deteriorate significantly due to their large single-party exposure concentrations,” it said.

“If some of these borrowers were to default, it could lead to sharply higher loan loss provisions and loss of interest income, which would pressure banks’ net interest margins as well as their capital ratios,” it added.

Moody’s data showed that, on average, related-party loans in the Philippines account for 20 percent of tangible common equity (TCE), the highest among Southeast Asian peers.

Moreover, the “asset-weighted average of (Philippine banks’) top-20 credit exposures stood at 158 percent of TCE at the end of 2024, which we regard to be high.”

The risks are compounded by the country’s shallow bond market, which forces most local non-financial corporates (NFCs) to rely on banks for funding.

“Since NFCs rely heavily on banks for funding, non-retail loans account for a larger share of the Philippines’ banking system compared to its ASEAN peers,” the report noted.