^

Business

Conglomerate ties a double-edged sword for Philippine banks, says Moody’s

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
June 23, 2025 | 12:00am
Conglomerate ties a double-edged sword for Philippine banks, says Moodyâ€™s
Moody's Investors Service.
AFP / File

MANILA, Philippines — The close links between Philippine banks and large domestic conglomerates have long supported credit growth, but these relationships also pose growing risks, debt watcher Moody’s Ratings said in a report.

“Philippine banks’ close ownership links with large domestic conglomerates have supported their credit profiles over the years, but also pose concentration and contagion risks,” Moody’s said in its latest sector-in-depth analysis.

The report noted that powerful business groups own most major banks, creating opportunities to grow their loan books and strengthen capital buffers.

“Ownership by large conglomerates has provided Philippine banks with capital support to grow lending and build balance sheet buffers against loan losses,” Moody’s said.

However, Moody warned that this structure increases systemic risk, especially during economic downturns, as it amplifies exposure to related-party borrowers.

“If conglomerate groups were to experience financial distress, banks’ asset quality could deteriorate significantly due to their large single-party exposure concentrations,” it said.

“If some of these borrowers were to default, it could lead to sharply higher loan loss provisions and loss of interest income, which would pressure banks’ net interest margins as well as their capital ratios,” it added.

Moody’s data showed that, on average, related-party loans in the Philippines account for 20 percent of tangible common equity (TCE), the highest among Southeast Asian peers.

Moreover, the “asset-weighted average of (Philippine banks’) top-20 credit exposures stood at 158 percent of TCE at the end of 2024, which we regard to be high.”

The risks are compounded by the country’s shallow bond market, which forces most local non-financial corporates (NFCs) to rely on banks for funding.

“Since NFCs rely heavily on banks for funding, non-retail loans account for a larger share of the Philippines’ banking system compared to its ASEAN peers,” the report noted.

BANKS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DOE: Drilling operations begin at Malampaya field

DOE: Drilling operations begin at Malampaya field

By Brix Lelis | 2 days ago
Drilling operations under the Malampaya Phase 4 project are now set in motion following the arrival of the drillship, which...
Business
fbtw
Razon&ndash;led firm completes P26 billion Wawa dam project

Razon–led firm completes P26 billion Wawa dam project

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 2 days ago
WawaJVCo Inc., a joint venture led by billionaire Enrique Razon, said it has completed the construction of the P26-billion...
Business
fbtw
South Korea counts on shipbuilding to ease US tariff woes

South Korea counts on shipbuilding to ease US tariff woes

By Hieun Shin | 10 hours ago
Asia's fourth largest economy South Korea is facing gruelling tariffs by US President Donald Trump, but its shipbuilding...
Business
fbtw
Marcos highlights Philippine culture, innovation at World Expo 2025 in Japan

Marcos highlights Philippine culture, innovation at World Expo 2025 in Japan

1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday, June 20, visited the Philippine Pavilion at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan,...
Business
fbtw

A timely truth and reminder

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Tim Collver is a scientist and a churchmate of mine.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Dito gears up for broadband boost

Dito gears up for broadband boost

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 45 minutes ago
Dito Telecommunity Corp. aims to capture a larger share in the broadband market through its own products that are now earning...
Business
fbtw
AI-powered real estate platform for global Pinoys launched in US

AI-powered real estate platform for global Pinoys launched in US

By Donnabelle Gatdula | 45 minutes ago
To simplify the financing journey for Filipino home buyers all over the world, Talino Venture Studios has partnered with some...
Business
fbtw
Banks cut exposure to property sector

Banks cut exposure to property sector

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 45 minutes ago
The banking industry’s exposure to the volatile real estate sector dipped to 19.4 percent of total loans in the first...
Business
fbtw
SPAVI making big push to expand in US

SPAVI making big push to expand in US

By Richmond Mercurio | 45 minutes ago
Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc. is making a big push in the United States as it looks to set up another subsidiary...
Business
fbtw
Megaworld to infuse more assets to MREIT

Megaworld to infuse more assets to MREIT

By Richmond Mercurio | 45 minutes ago
Property giant Megaworld Corp. is planning to inject not only more office assets into MREIT Inc., but also mall developments...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with