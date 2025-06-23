^

Business

DA finalizing bill on empowered NFA

Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas - The Philippine Star
June 23, 2025 | 12:00am
DA finalizing bill on empowered NFA
The DA said the proposed bill reflects a strategic recalibration of government policy, reinforcing its role in safeguarding food security and reviving the NFA’s capacity to act decisively during periods of price volatility and supply disruptions.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — A draft bill restoring some of the powers of the National Food Authority (NFA) like selling rice in the commercial market and implementing a floor price on palay is currently being finalized, according to the Department of Agriculture.

The DA said the proposed bill reflects a strategic recalibration of government policy, reinforcing its role in safeguarding food security and reviving the NFA’s capacity to act decisively during periods of price volatility and supply disruptions.

“This is one of several measures House Speaker Martin Romualdez asked the DA to craft to help the government advance its food security agenda – particularly the program of President Marcos to sustain P20-per-kilo rice for vulnerable sectors through 2028,” Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said.

The bill seeks to grant certain regulatory powers to the NFA to better manage buffer stocks, regulate rice distribution and marketing, set a floor price for palay and support farmers’ cooperatives and recipients of rice processing systems funded under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund, according to the DA.

The measure will also give the NFA greater flexibility in managing the appropriate level of buffer stock and ensuring that they are always of optimum quality. The power will support not only the P20-per-kilo rice goal but also broader government efforts to ensure price stability and protect both producers and consumers, according to the DA.

“These changes will significantly address market inefficiencies and promote fairness – especially for farmers who work the land for months but remain the most disadvantaged,” NFA Administrator Larry Lacson said.

“For the NFA, this means becoming more efficient, more responsive, and financially stronger,” he said.

The bill would also “refine” protocols for a DA-led rice importation to ensure the country can respond swiftly to supply shortages and sudden spikes in commodity prices, the DA said.

Tiu Laurel earlier disclosed that the DA would push for the restoration of some NFA powers such as to sell  rice, even non-aging stocks, in the commercial market in the next Congress.

Allowing the NFA to sell even its non-aging rice stocks would give the agency greater financial flexibility and free up warehouse space, thus enabling it to procure more palay from farmers at better prices, Tiu Laurel said.

At present, the NFA can only sell its rice stocks once they become two months and one-day old, a month before the aging process begins.

The DA said the NFA is seeking to double its palay procurement budget to at least P18 billion for 2026, which would allow it to purchase up to 10 percent of the country’s harvest and build up buffer stocks for disaster response and price stabilization.

“If the NFA is allowed to sell rice stocks promptly – especially through initiatives like President Marcos’ P20 per kilo rice program – we can reinvest the funds to buy more palay at fairer prices,” Tiu Laurel said.

Tiu Laurel, who also serves as the chairman of the NFA Council, said the agency may eventually buy up to 30 percent of the national harvest if its mandate would be expanded anew.

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DOE: Drilling operations begin at Malampaya field

DOE: Drilling operations begin at Malampaya field

By Brix Lelis | 2 days ago
Drilling operations under the Malampaya Phase 4 project are now set in motion following the arrival of the drillship, which...
Business
fbtw
Razon&ndash;led firm completes P26 billion Wawa dam project

Razon–led firm completes P26 billion Wawa dam project

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 2 days ago
WawaJVCo Inc., a joint venture led by billionaire Enrique Razon, said it has completed the construction of the P26-billion...
Business
fbtw
South Korea counts on shipbuilding to ease US tariff woes

South Korea counts on shipbuilding to ease US tariff woes

By Hieun Shin | 10 hours ago
Asia's fourth largest economy South Korea is facing gruelling tariffs by US President Donald Trump, but its shipbuilding...
Business
fbtw
Marcos highlights Philippine culture, innovation at World Expo 2025 in Japan

Marcos highlights Philippine culture, innovation at World Expo 2025 in Japan

1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday, June 20, visited the Philippine Pavilion at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan,...
Business
fbtw

A timely truth and reminder

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Tim Collver is a scientist and a churchmate of mine.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Megaworld to infuse more assets to MREIT

Megaworld to infuse more assets to MREIT

By Richmond Mercurio | 45 minutes ago
Property giant Megaworld Corp. is planning to inject not only more office assets into MREIT Inc., but also mall developments...
Business
fbtw

Godfather of AI

By Wilson Sy | 45 minutes ago
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is a hugely influential figure in tech and business circles.
Business
fbtw
Bearish trades seen this week

Bearish trades seen this week

By Richmond Mercurio | 45 minutes ago
The local stock market is likely to continue its sideways movement this week as cautious investor sentiment is expected to...
Business
fbtw

GT Capital cautious on new business ventures

By Richmond Mercurio | 45 minutes ago
Conglomerate GT Capital Holdings Inc. remains cautious on its ongoing search for new business ventures as part of the group’s plan to further expand its diversified portfolio.
Business
fbtw
Vivant pouring P10 billion into water business expansion

Vivant pouring P10 billion into water business expansion

By Brix Lelis | 45 minutes ago
Vivant Corp. is wading deeper into the water sector with plans to invest about P10 billion until 2030, setting its sights...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with