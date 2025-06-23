DA finalizing bill on empowered NFA

The DA said the proposed bill reflects a strategic recalibration of government policy, reinforcing its role in safeguarding food security and reviving the NFA’s capacity to act decisively during periods of price volatility and supply disruptions.

MANILA, Philippines — A draft bill restoring some of the powers of the National Food Authority (NFA) like selling rice in the commercial market and implementing a floor price on palay is currently being finalized, according to the Department of Agriculture.

“This is one of several measures House Speaker Martin Romualdez asked the DA to craft to help the government advance its food security agenda – particularly the program of President Marcos to sustain P20-per-kilo rice for vulnerable sectors through 2028,” Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said.

The bill seeks to grant certain regulatory powers to the NFA to better manage buffer stocks, regulate rice distribution and marketing, set a floor price for palay and support farmers’ cooperatives and recipients of rice processing systems funded under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund, according to the DA.

The measure will also give the NFA greater flexibility in managing the appropriate level of buffer stock and ensuring that they are always of optimum quality. The power will support not only the P20-per-kilo rice goal but also broader government efforts to ensure price stability and protect both producers and consumers, according to the DA.

“These changes will significantly address market inefficiencies and promote fairness – especially for farmers who work the land for months but remain the most disadvantaged,” NFA Administrator Larry Lacson said.

“For the NFA, this means becoming more efficient, more responsive, and financially stronger,” he said.

The bill would also “refine” protocols for a DA-led rice importation to ensure the country can respond swiftly to supply shortages and sudden spikes in commodity prices, the DA said.

Tiu Laurel earlier disclosed that the DA would push for the restoration of some NFA powers such as to sell rice, even non-aging stocks, in the commercial market in the next Congress.

Allowing the NFA to sell even its non-aging rice stocks would give the agency greater financial flexibility and free up warehouse space, thus enabling it to procure more palay from farmers at better prices, Tiu Laurel said.

At present, the NFA can only sell its rice stocks once they become two months and one-day old, a month before the aging process begins.

The DA said the NFA is seeking to double its palay procurement budget to at least P18 billion for 2026, which would allow it to purchase up to 10 percent of the country’s harvest and build up buffer stocks for disaster response and price stabilization.

“If the NFA is allowed to sell rice stocks promptly – especially through initiatives like President Marcos’ P20 per kilo rice program – we can reinvest the funds to buy more palay at fairer prices,” Tiu Laurel said.

Tiu Laurel, who also serves as the chairman of the NFA Council, said the agency may eventually buy up to 30 percent of the national harvest if its mandate would be expanded anew.