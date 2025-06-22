^

Business

Ayala raises P20 billion from preferred shares

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
June 22, 2025 | 12:00am
Ayala raises P20 billion fromÂ preferred shares
At the bell ringing ceremony for the listing of the preferred shares are (from left): AC treasurer Estelito Biacora, AC chief legal counsel Franchette Acosta, AC controller Josephine de Asis, AC deputy chief finance officer Juan Carlos Syquia, AC CFO Alberto de Larrazabal, SEC chairperson Francis Lim, PSE president and CEO Ramon Monzon, PSE COO Roel Refran, PSE Issuer Regulation Division head Marigel Baniqued-Garcia and PSE general counsel Veronica Del Rosario.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Ayala Corp., the country’s oldest conglomerate, has raised P20 billion from the successful re-issuance of preferred Class “B” shares, which attracted substantial interest from institutional and retail investors.

Ayala sold a total of five million shares constituting the base size of the offer and an oversubscription of five million shares to address substantial demand among investors.

The preferred shares were issued at P2,000 apiece and are payable quarterly with an initial dividend rate of 6.2903 percent per annum.

Ayala president and CEO Cezar Consing said the net proceeds of the offer would be used by the company to fund the refinancing of peso-denominated obligations and an indirect investment in ACEN Corp.

“The successful re-issuance and listing amidst global market uncertainties of our preferred Class “B” shares reflects the enduring support of the investing public in both Ayala and the Philippine capital markets,” he said.

Consing, who affirmed the Ayala Group’s continued support for the Philippine capital markets, said the group accounts for 24 percent of the total outstanding preferred shares in the domestic market.

He said tapping into capital markets is crucial for Ayala to continue building businesses that enable people to thrive and deliver meaningful impact at scale.

AYALA CORP.
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PAL gives first look at new A350-1000 fleet

PAL gives first look at new A350-1000 fleet

1 day ago
Lucio Tan-led Philippine Airlines has announced that the first of its nine Airbus A350-1000 aircraft is already on the...
Business
fbtw
St. Luke&rsquo;s breaking ground for P18 billion Para&ntilde;aque hospital

St. Luke’s breaking ground for P18 billion Parañaque hospital

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
St. Luke’s Medical Center as upgraded its plans for the multi-billion-peso hospital that will rise in Parañaque,...
Business
fbtw
Razon&ndash;led firm completes P26 billion Wawa dam project

Razon–led firm completes P26 billion Wawa dam project

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
WawaJVCo Inc., a joint venture led by billionaire Enrique Razon, said it has completed the construction of the P26-billion...
Business
fbtw
No payslip, no proof: Supreme Court reminds employers to prove salaries paid to employees

No payslip, no proof: Supreme Court reminds employers to prove salaries paid to employees

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Missing payslips could cost employers in labor disputes.
Business
fbtw
Marcos highlights Philippine culture, innovation at World Expo 2025 in Japan

Marcos highlights Philippine culture, innovation at World Expo 2025 in Japan

7 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday, June 20, visited the Philippine Pavilion at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan,...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Landbank releases P1.2 billion for agriculture value chain financing

Landbank releases P1.2 billion for agriculture value chain financing

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
State-run Land Bank of the Philippines has disbursed P1.2 billion in loans through its enhanced lending program meant to support...
Business
fbtw
Investment promotion focus shifts to mining, data centers

Investment promotion focus shifts to mining, data centers

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The government is focusing on developing and attracting investments in priority sectors such as mining, data centers and semiconductors...
Business
fbtw
Malaysia LNG to tap growing demand in Philippines

Malaysia LNG to tap growing demand in Philippines

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Malaysia LNG Group of Companies, a subsidiary of energy giant Petronas, is positioning itself as a key liquefied natural gas...
Business
fbtw

SOS Philippines: Turning food surplus into millions of nutritious meals

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
Scholars of Sustenance Philippines is close to hitting its target of serving 3.5 million meals to its beneficiaries using the food surplus that it has saved from various farms and industries.
Business
fbtw

A case of misinterpretation

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 hour ago
The eviction of unit owners and other lessees whose contracts with CJH Development Corp. covering portions of Camp John Hay have not yet expired may turn out to have no legal basis at all.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with