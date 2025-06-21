^

Marcos highlights Philippine culture, innovation at World Expo 2025 in Japan

Philstar.com
June 21, 2025 | 6:15pm
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visits multisensory Philippine Pavilion at World Expo Osaka for celebration of 'Nature Culture Community" on June 20, 2025.
Presidential Communications Office

OSAKA, Japan — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday, June 20, visited the Philippine Pavilion at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, emphasizing the country’s commitment to showcasing Filipino heritage, creativity and innovation on the world stage.

House Deputy Speaker Duke Frasco joined the president in touring the pavilion, located on Yumeshima Island, a reclaimed area in Osaka Bay.

Frasco expressed full support for Marcos’ efforts to strengthen diplomatic, cultural and economic ties through the Philippines’ participation in the global exposition.

“The role of the House is to advance national progress, not to deepen political divides. It must more clearly reflect the president’s call for unity, stability, and results,” Frasco said.

Despite the emerging shakeups within the executive and legislative branches of government, he remains committed to Marcos’ priority programs, including the Philippines’ presence at the World Expo 2025 led by his wife, Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco.

The latter highlighted the strong reception to the Philippine Pavilion, which has become a crowd favorite with over 300,000 visitors in just two months.

Frasco, who represents Cebu’s 5th District in the House of Representatives, emphasized the importance of championing Filipino identity and innovation at the world stage. 

He believes that “as the Philippines takes center stage in this global platform, it is an honor to join the President in promoting Filipino excellence and forging international partnerships that will benefit our country and local communities.”

The Philippine Pavilion features the country’s heritage, creativity, and enduring spirit in the spotlight with the theme “Nature, Culture, and Community: Woven Together for a Better Future.”

It is a multisensory celebration of creativity and sustainability as well as a living expression of our country’s stories.

With its vibrant display of 212 indigenous fabrics from across the archipelago and its dynamic live cultural performances, the pavilion invites the world to discover the heart and soul of the Filipino nation—and the many reasons to love the Philippines.

The World Expo 2025, which runs from April 13 to October 13 with over 150 participating countries and organizations, also marks a milestone in Philippine-Japan relations as the two countries celebrate 70 years of diplomatic partnership.

