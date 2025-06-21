^

Business

‘Rate cut aims to support growth amid rising risks’

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
June 21, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The latest policy rate cut of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas was driven by the need to support domestic growth, which has been hit by rising global uncertainties that could dampen both investment and consumption, BSP Governor Eli Remolona Jr. said.

“We’re trying to keep our economy operating as close to capacity as possible,” Remolona told One News’ Money Talks host Cathy Yang. “That capacity has to grow because of investment, and our role is to keep the economic environment stable enough for that investment to materialize,” he said.

“I think all things considered, our growth is still robust. It’s still pretty good. Nonetheless, I think it’s not as strong as it could be, which is part of the reason why we cut the policy rate,” Remolona said.

The Philippine economy grew by 5.4 percent in the first quarter, below the government’s six to eight percent full-year target.

To meet the lower end of that range, growth will have to hit at least 6.2 percent in the remaining quarters – a goal Remolona said is still achievable, but increasingly challenged by geopolitical risks.

“There’s a new source of uncertainty in the last week or so,” he said, referring to the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

“That uncertainty means big-ticket consumption items get postponed. It also postpones investment. So that leads to a weakening of growth,” the BSP chief added.

To address these risks, the BSP has lowered its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 5.25 percent. Remolona said the decision reflects a shift in the BSP’s approach toward scenario-based analysis rather than averaging out risks.

“Instead of looking at fan charts, we now look at scenarios,” he told CNBC’s JP Ong in a separate interview.

“We separate the big risks into a separate scenario and then we make a decision based on our judgment and the data,” he said.

While the central scenario still supports low and manageable inflation of around 3.4 percent in 2026, Remolona said a worst-case outcome could push inflation to above five percent if oil prices soar to $100 per barrel and the peso sharply weakens.

Remolona also said the next rate move could happen as early as August, but the central bank is also prepared to pause if risks worsen.

“We could do another rate cut in August or we could pause and do the rate cut in October instead,” Remolona said. “We’re looking at the data every day.”

He noted that food prices have surprised to the downside, giving the BSP more room to ease. The improvement was due to better agricultural output, effective non-monetary measures by the government and the peso’s strength earlier this year.

While the peso has recently slipped back to the 57:$1 level, Remolona explained that the depreciation is mostly driven by a stronger dollar due to safe haven demand.

Still, he warned that persistent peso weakness could become inflationary.

“We look at thresholds for depreciation of the peso,” he said. “Once some threshold is breached, we would come in (and intervene) more significantly.”

Remolona also emphasized that the BSP is no longer closely shadowing the US Federal Reserve in its policy decisions, thanks to diverging domestic fundamentals.

The BSP is also evaluating whether there is room to cut banks’ reserve requirement ratio further to improve the transmission of monetary policy, after reducing it to five percent earlier in February.

ECONOMY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
St. Luke&rsquo;s breaking ground for P18 billion Para&ntilde;aque hospital

St. Luke’s breaking ground for P18 billion Parañaque hospital

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
St. Luke’s Medical Center as upgraded its plans for the multi-billion-peso hospital that will rise in Parañaque,...
Business
fbtw

A tropical paradise

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
It’s a tropical paradise for dollar spending expats.
Business
fbtw

An infrastructure dream

By Marianne Go | 1 day ago
Traveling abroad and returning back home for most Filipinos almost always leads to a feeling of sadness that while our neighbors continue to progress, our country seems to move at a snail’s pace in terms of...
Business
fbtw
World Bank sees weak Philippines growth until 2027

World Bank sees weak Philippines growth until 2027

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
With Philippine economic growth expected to fall below target this year until 2027, the World Bank is urging the country to...
Business
fbtw
Philippines eyes Swedish-backed export credit framework

Philippines eyes Swedish-backed export credit framework

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Philippines is looking to tap a Swedish-backed credit framework to support the country’s defense sector.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Geopolitical tensions drag down local market

Geopolitical tensions drag down local market

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The local stock market tumbled to end the week in the red territory as investors took caution amid concerns over the ongoing...
Business
fbtw
Megaworld enters&nbsp;ultra high-end market

Megaworld enters ultra high-end market

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Megaworld Corp., the listed property giant of tycoon Andrew Tan, is venturing into the ultra high-end market to cater to the...
Business
fbtw
DOE: Drilling operations begin at Malampaya field

DOE: Drilling operations begin at Malampaya field

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Drilling operations under the Malampaya Phase 4 project are now set in motion following the arrival of the drillship, which...
Business
fbtw
PAL gives first look at new A350-1000 fleet

PAL gives first look at new A350-1000 fleet

1 hour ago
Lucio Tan-led Philippine Airlines has announced that the first of its nine Airbus A350-1000 aircraft is already on the...
Business
fbtw
Tourism sector generates P2.35 trillion for Philippine in 2024

Tourism sector generates P2.35 trillion for Philippine in 2024

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The economic value of the country’s tourism sector rose by 11 percent last year, supported by strong travel demand and...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with