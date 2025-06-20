^

Business

No payslip, no proof: Supreme Court reminds employers to prove salaries paid to employees

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
June 20, 2025 | 5:31pm
No payslip, no proof: Supreme Court reminds employers to prove salaries paid to employees
A customer counts Philippines peso notes after trading his US dollars for Philippine pesos in Manila on September 8, 2015.
AFP / File

MANILA, Philippines — Do you receive a copy of your payslip every time your salary is deposited into your payroll account? If not, that absence could be used as evidence in cases involving alleged labor violations.

In a statement on Friday, June 20, the Supreme Court said it has ruled that employers must issue payslips to prove employees were actually paid their salaries. 

The case stems from a 2001 complaint filed by 49 pilots of the Philippine Airlines (PAL) whose employment was terminated after they held a strike in 1998 against PAL’s unfair labor practices.  

In 2013, the Court of Appeals ruled that the Philippine Airlines (PAL) failed to prove it had paid the salaries, allowances and 13th month pay of its former employees. 

The Supreme Court upheld the appellate court’s ruling this year, with Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo affirming that:

“An employer with a bank crediting arrangement for its employees’ salaries and benefits may prove payment of the same by submitting evidence that it transmitted a copy of the payroll or advisory to the bank, and that such was duly received by the latter.” 

What happened? 

PAL attempted to prove payment by submitting a payroll listing and 13th month pay register, but failed to provide bank receipts to confirm that they deposited the salaries and bonuses in the bank.

According to the high court, the Labor Arbiter and the National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC) accepted the payroll documents submitted by PAL. However, the Court of Appeals later reversed this finding, ruling that the documents were insufficient to prove actual payment.

"The SC upheld the CA's decision, emphasizing that payroll records and vouchers can only be considered strong proof of payment if they clearly show that the employees actually received the money and when the payment was made," the statement read. 

The Supreme Court explained that bank-based salary payments undergo three stages:

  • The employer prepares the payroll.
  • The employer submits the payroll to the bank.
  • The bank credits the salaries to the employees' bank accounts.

Since the third stage is beyond the employer's control and falls solely under bank operations, the Supreme Court said the least employers can do to prove payment is to present evidence of the second stage.

This means employers must provide bank receipts showing that salaries, bonuses and allowances were received by the bank for crediting.

"The submission by the employer of the payroll or bank advisory or the acknowledgment receipt by the bank constitutes substantial evidence of payment of the employees' salaries and monetary benefits," the Supreme Court's decision read. 

The high court stressed that the burden is on the employer to prove that they paid the salaries and monetary benefits of their employees. 

At that point, the onus falls on the employees to disprove payment by presenting evidence from their own bank accounts that the funds were not deposited.

The Supreme Court’s decision in the case between PAL and its former pilots was promulgated on April 7, 2025.

EMPLOYEE

EMPLOYER

LABOR RIGHTS

PAYCHECK

SALARY

SUPREME COURT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
St. Luke&rsquo;s breaking ground for P18 billion Para&ntilde;aque hospital

St. Luke’s breaking ground for P18 billion Parañaque hospital

By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
St. Luke’s Medical Center as upgraded its plans for the multi-billion-peso hospital that will rise in Parañaque,...
Business
fbtw

A tropical paradise

By Boo Chanco | 19 hours ago
It’s a tropical paradise for dollar spending expats.
Business
fbtw
Philippines eyes Swedish-backed export credit framework

Philippines eyes Swedish-backed export credit framework

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 19 hours ago
The Philippines is looking to tap a Swedish-backed credit framework to support the country’s defense sector.
Business
fbtw

Asialink secures P120- credit line from Taiwan bank

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 3 days ago
Asialink Finance Corp. has secured a P120-million credit line from Taiwan-based Mega International Commercial Bank Co. Ltd. (Mega ICBC), bolstering its ability to support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs)...
Business
fbtw

An infrastructure dream

By Marianne Go | 19 hours ago
Traveling abroad and returning back home for most Filipinos almost always leads to a feeling of sadness that while our neighbors continue to progress, our country seems to move at a snail’s pace in terms of...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BSP drops interest rates 25bp

BSP drops interest rates 25bp

10 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) [link], the country’s central bank and the organization in charge of...
Business
fbtw
World Bank sees weak Philippines growth until 2027

World Bank sees weak Philippines growth until 2027

By Louella Desiderio | 19 hours ago
With Philippine economic growth expected to fall below target this year until 2027, the World Bank is urging the country to...
Business
fbtw
BSP lowers key rate to 5.25%

BSP lowers key rate to 5.25%

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 19 hours ago
 The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas  has lowered interest rates by 25 basis points as inflation outlook softened while...
Business
fbtw
Peso sinks back to 57:$1 level

Peso sinks back to 57:$1 level

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 19 hours ago
The peso weakened sharply against the dollar yesterday, sinking back to the 57:$1 level for the first time in two months following...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with