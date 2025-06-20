^

Business

P4.80 per liter fuel hike looms next week as Israel-Iran conflict rattles markets

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
June 20, 2025 | 12:45pm
P4.80 per liter fuel hike looms next week as Israel-Iran conflict rattles markets
Motorists fill their tanks in a gas station along Philcoa in Quezon City before the Holy Week in 2023.
The Philippine STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Escalating tensions between Israel and Iran could push fuel prices in the Philippines up by as much as P4.80 per liter next week, the Department of Energy (DOE) warned.

In a June 20 statement, the DOE warned motorists to brace for an unusually sharp fuel-price hike next week.

Gasoline may go up by P2.50 to P3 per liter, while diesel could see a larger increase of P4.30 to P4.80 per liter.

Kerosene is forecast to climb P4.25–P4.40 per liter—its steepest increase this year—likely turning its year-to-date decline into a net gain.

According to DOE Oil Industry Management Bureau Assistant Director Rodela Romero, global crude oil prices surged by $3.50 to $4 per barrel from June 16 to 19, based on international trading data.

She said crude oil prices are expected to reach $80 per barrel by the end of June, up from the current average of $77 as of Thursday.

The warning comes amid escalating missile and drone exchanges between Israel and Iran, heightening fears of disruptions to global oil output and supply chains.

“Major oil price shock is looming as Israel-Iran conflict threatens critical global shipping passage,” the DOE said.

Israel launched the first airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear and military sites on June 12. Iran retaliated the following day, and since then, the cycle of attacks has continued, leading to significant casualties.

Estimates based on speculation

However, Romero clarified that Israel and Iran are not major oil suppliers to the Philippines. The country mainly imports petroleum products from China, South Korea and Taiwan, which also source from the Middle East.

She added that no actual supply disruptions have occurred so far. The latest international trading estimates were just largely driven by speculation over possible disruptions in key shipping routes.

“Wala pang actual supply disruption na nangyayari, pero ‘yung haka-haka at lalo na ‘yung kinatatakutan na pagsasara ng passageway ng mga petroleum products mula Middle East, ‘yung Strait of Hormuz at ‘yung Persian Gulf, ‘yun po mas malaki po ‘yung magiging impact pag natuloy yung ganung haka-haka,” Romero said.  

(There hasn’t been any actual supply disruption yet, but the speculation and especially the fear of a possible closure of key passageways for petroleum products from the Middle East, like the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf, would have a much bigger impact if those speculations happen.)

She also said that the potential loss of Iranian oil would impact only a small portion — around 1.5% — of global demand, as oil companies have alternative sources.

The latest price hike on June 17 marked the sixth consecutive week of increases for gasoline and the third for diesel. Gasoline and diesel prices went up by P1.80 per liter, while kerosene rose by P1.50 per liter.

DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY

FUEL PRICE HIKE

ISRAEL-IRAN CONFLICT

OIL PRICE WATCH
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
St. Luke&rsquo;s breaking ground for P18 billion Para&ntilde;aque hospital

St. Luke’s breaking ground for P18 billion Parañaque hospital

By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
St. Luke’s Medical Center as upgraded its plans for the multi-billion-peso hospital that will rise in Parañaque,...
Business
fbtw

A tropical paradise

By Boo Chanco | 14 hours ago
It’s a tropical paradise for dollar spending expats.
Business
fbtw
GT Capital leaps to 7th place among Philippines firms in Fortune 500 list

GT Capital leaps to 7th place among Philippines firms in Fortune 500 list

By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
GT Capital Holdings Inc., the holding company of the Ty Group, welcomed its inclusion and strong position in the 2025 Fortune...
Business
fbtw

An infrastructure dream

By Marianne Go | 14 hours ago
Traveling abroad and returning back home for most Filipinos almost always leads to a feeling of sadness that while our neighbors continue to progress, our country seems to move at a snail’s pace in terms of...
Business
fbtw

Alliance Global sets major projects under P59 billion spending plan

By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
Alliance Global Group Inc. is embarking on major expansion projects as part of the group’s P59 billion capital spending plan this year.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PSEi bounces back ahead of BSP rate cut

PSEi bounces back ahead of BSP rate cut

By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
Share prices climbed yesterday ahead of the expected rate cut from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.
Business
fbtw

Aurora ecozone to host 12-hectare airport soon

By Louella Desiderio | 14 hours ago
The Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority  has acquired an additional 12 hectares of land in Casiguran in Aurora for the development of a commercial airport.
Business
fbtw
Philippines eyes Swedish-backed export credit framework

Philippines eyes Swedish-backed export credit framework

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 14 hours ago
The Philippines is looking to tap a Swedish-backed credit framework to support the country’s defense sector.
Business
fbtw

Tower companies line up P30 billion projects until 2028

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 14 hours ago
 Independent tower companies  are committing P30 billion in projects through 2028 to support government efforts to improve internet services in underserved markets.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with