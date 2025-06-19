Marcos Jr. keeps GSIS, Land Bank, DBP chiefs in admin revamp

Buildings of some Government-owned and Controlled Corporations, or GOCCs.

MANILA, Philippines — Several other agency heads will retain their posts amid President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s ongoing government shakeup, with leaders of key financial and public service institutions keeping their jobs.

In a press conference, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro announced the latest batch of government executives whom Marcos has decided to keep or let go.

Retained officials include:

GSIS President and General Manager Jose Arnulfo Veloso

Landbank of the Philippines President and CEO Lynette Ortiz

Development Bank of the Philippines President and CEO Michael de Jesus

National Irrigation Administration Administrator Eduardo Eddie Guillen

Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office General Manager Melquiades Robles

Philippine Health Insurance Corp. Acting President and CEO Edwin Mercado

Meanwhile, Marcos accepted the courtesy resignations of:

Presidential Adviser on Legislative Affairs Mark Llandro Mendoza

Presidential Adviser on Military and Police Affairs Roman Felix

Philippine National Oil Company Renewables Corp. President and CEO John Arenas

The latest round of reappointments comes as part of Marcos’ post-midterm evaluation of his administration’s performance.

While a disappointing showing in the 2025 elections was cited as a reason, the president has retained most of his Cabinet, including the core economic team.

“The fate of several other agency heads remains under review,” Castro said.

“If you're not helping, get out of the way,” Marcos said earlier this month in remarks addressed to underperforming officials.