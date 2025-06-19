^

Business

PCCI taps Converge to help MSMEs leverage technology

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
June 19, 2025 | 12:00am
PCCI taps Converge to help MSMEs leverage technology
In a statement, the PCCI said it is working with Converge and the DTI to help MSMEs take advantage of digitalization, which has powered the growth of other Southeast Asian economies like Vietnam, Singapore and Indonesia.
Businessworld / File

MANILA, Philippines — Business group Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) has partnered with fiber broadband and technology solutions provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) grow through technology and digitalization.

In a statement, the PCCI said it is working with Converge and the DTI to help MSMEs take advantage of digitalization, which has powered the growth of other Southeast Asian economies like Vietnam, Singapore and Indonesia.

“Given their immense contribution to the economy, including local employment, small and micro businesses need to be at the forefront of digitalization,” PCCI president Enunina Mangio said.

Data from the DTI and the Philippine Statistics Authority showed that there are 1.25 million business enterprises operating in the country as of end 2023. Of the total, 99.63 percent are MSMEs.

Under the partnership, Converge will be mounting a 24-hour hackathon called Byte Forward that will run alongside PCCI’s regional business conferences in North Luzon, Visayas, National Capital Region, Mindanao and South Luzon.

Converge CEO Dennis Anthony Uy, who was also elected as the PCCI’s chairman for the Philippine Business Conference and Expo for 2025, said the goal is to utilize technology in helping address challenges faced by businesses.

“We want to maximize the use of technology in every area where business owners stand to benefit. In the hackathon, we will not just concentrate on solving real-life problems of business owners but crucially, we will tap students that have the technological know-how to solve these problems and put them in the same room,” Uy said.

During the upcoming events, PCCI’s local chambers of commerce and Converge will be coming up with solutions to address the problem statements from actual pain points experienced in the course of business.

A total of 10 teams of third and fourth year college students from the covered areas will also be put to the test to come up with the best solution.

The winning team of each leg of the hackathon will take home P50,000 and be part of the culminating hackathon that will take place at the PCCI’s 51st Philippine Business Conference and Expo in October at the SMX Convention Center in Manila.

“The hackathon is certainly a welcome move for MSMEs particularly as it will come up with viable and practical technology solutions that meet their needs and can help them move up the value chain,” Mangio said.

CONVERGE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Maynilad, Manila water contracts extended to 2047

Maynilad, Manila water contracts extended to 2047

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
The concession agreements of Maynilad Water Services and Manila Water Company have been extended by 10 years, the Department...
Business
fbtw
Philippines to roll out fuel aid if Mideast tensions escalate

Philippines to roll out fuel aid if Mideast tensions escalate

By Jean Mangaluz | 10 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is eyeing the deployment of fuel subsidies to cushion the impact of rising oil prices triggered...
Business
fbtw
Fortune 500: Notable Philippine companies on Southeast Asia list

Fortune 500: Notable Philippine companies on Southeast Asia list

10 hours ago
San Miguel Corp. holds the Top 10 spot in a list that has expanded to 40 companies, with two newcomers and at least three...
Business
fbtw

Free? Cheaper? Accessible internet?

By Marianne Go | 1 day ago
Wow! In a short two and a half years, or by 2028, according to Information and Communications Secretary Henry Aguda, Filipinos will have more access to “free” WiFi and “cheaper” internet as...
Business
fbtw
Sideways trading seen amid Middle East tensions

Sideways trading seen amid Middle East tensions

By Richmond Mercurio | 3 days ago
The local stock market is likely to trade sideways once again this week as investors are expected to remain cautious amid...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
European digital bank eyes Philippines entry

European digital bank eyes Philippines entry

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
A European digital bank has formally expressed interest in entering the Philippine market, making it the first to submit paperwork...
Business
fbtw

Energy security during rainy, stormy months

By Bienvenido Oplas Jr. | 1 hour ago
Two weeks ago the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration declared the official rainy season for the country, normally June to November.
Business
fbtw
PEZA OKs 4 ecozones worth over P3 billion in H1

PEZA OKs 4 ecozones worth over P3 billion in H1

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Four economic zones with total investments amounting to P3.22 billion were proclaimed by President Marcos in the first semester...
Business
fbtw
PAGCOR unveils portal to check legitimacy of e-games providers

PAGCOR unveils portal to check legitimacy of e-games providers

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. has introduced a portal that will allow the public to verify the legitimacy...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with