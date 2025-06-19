^

Business

Government OKs extension of Maynilad, Manila Water concessions

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
June 19, 2025 | 12:00am
Government OKs extension of Maynilad, Manila Water concessions
Stock image of running water from faucet.
Image by Katja Just from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — The Economy and Development (ED) Council chaired by President Marcos has approved the 10-year extension of the concession agreements of Maynilad Water Services Inc. and Manila Water Co. Inc.

During its inaugural meeting yesterday, the ED Council (formerly known as the National Economic and Development Authority Board), approved the request of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System to extend the revised concession agreements of the two major water service providers.

The extension of the concession agreements from July 31, 2037 to Jan. 21, 2047, aligns with the legislative franchises of both concessionaires as mandated by Republic Acts 11600 and 11601.

The Department of Economy, Planning and Development (DEPDev) said the extension is expected to accelerate capital investments.

In particular, it said the extension is “projected to generate additional government revenues amounting to P50.3 billion.”

The extension will also minimize tariff pressures and ensure access to safe, reliable and affordable water supply for Metro Manila and surrounding provinces.

“Ensuring water security is fundamental to fostering economic growth and improving the quality of life for our growing population. By aligning the concession agreements with legislative franchises, we are promoting policy coherence and long-term investment planning in the water sector, which are essential for delivering clean, reliable and affordable water services to millions of Filipinos,” ED Council vice chairperson and DEPDev Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said.

During the same meeting, the council approved two new infrastructure projects for enhancing connectivity and agricultural development.

The approved projects also include the P27.7-billion Farm-to-Market Bridges Development Program of the Department of Agriculture.

The program involves the construction of 300 climate-resilient modular steel bridges across 52 provinces in 15 regions.

“By improving physical connectivity in farming and fishing communities, the Farm-to-Market Bridges Development Program addresses persistent infrastructure gaps that limit market access, increase post-harvest losses and hinder rural productivity. It also aims to uplift rural incomes and improve food logistics, particularly in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas,” Balisacan said.

The P5.1-billion Liloan Bridge Construction Project of the Department of Public Works and Highways also secured ED Council approval.

The project involves the construction of a four-lane, 721-meter bridge connecting Panaon Island to mainland Leyte to replace the deteriorated existing structure.

It is also expected to improve mobility and access in the municipalities of Liloan, San Francisco, Pintuyan and San Ricardo, as well as promote economic activity and job creation.

The ED Council was established following the enactment of RA No. 12145 or the Economy, Planning and Development Act, which took effect on April 27.

The council retained the original members of the NEDA Board and added the Secretaries of the Department of Health, Department of the Interior and Local Government and Department of Labor and Employment as new members.

MANILA WATER

MAYNILAD
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Maynilad, Manila water contracts extended to 2047

Maynilad, Manila water contracts extended to 2047

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
The concession agreements of Maynilad Water Services and Manila Water Company have been extended by 10 years, the Department...
Business
fbtw
Philippines to roll out fuel aid if Mideast tensions escalate

Philippines to roll out fuel aid if Mideast tensions escalate

By Jean Mangaluz | 10 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is eyeing the deployment of fuel subsidies to cushion the impact of rising oil prices triggered...
Business
fbtw
Fortune 500: Notable Philippine companies on Southeast Asia list

Fortune 500: Notable Philippine companies on Southeast Asia list

10 hours ago
San Miguel Corp. holds the Top 10 spot in a list that has expanded to 40 companies, with two newcomers and at least three...
Business
fbtw

Free? Cheaper? Accessible internet?

By Marianne Go | 1 day ago
Wow! In a short two and a half years, or by 2028, according to Information and Communications Secretary Henry Aguda, Filipinos will have more access to “free” WiFi and “cheaper” internet as...
Business
fbtw
Sideways trading seen amid Middle East tensions

Sideways trading seen amid Middle East tensions

By Richmond Mercurio | 3 days ago
The local stock market is likely to trade sideways once again this week as investors are expected to remain cautious amid...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PSE wants more OFWs to invest in stock market

PSE wants more OFWs to invest in stock market

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. wants to tap on the vast number of Filipinos abroad to help boost the country’s...
Business
fbtw
Extended US tariff pause to benefit Philippines, says DTI

Extended US tariff pause to benefit Philippines, says DTI

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
An extension of the deadline set by the United States to complete talks on reciprocal tariffs and the 10-percent levy currently...
Business
fbtw

Support for the seniors

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 hour ago
A landmark bill that could have transformed the lives of over nine million Filipino senior citizens failed to pass before the 19th Congress adjourned. House Bill 10423 sought to provide a universal social pension...
Business
fbtw
Shakey&rsquo;s Quezon City branches open job prospects for seniors, PWDs

Shakey’s Quezon City branches open job prospects for seniors, PWDs

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc. is teaming with the Quezon City government to create job opportunities for senior...
Business
fbtw
European digital bank eyes Philippines entry

European digital bank eyes Philippines entry

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
A European digital bank has formally expressed interest in entering the Philippine market, making it the first to submit paperwork...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with