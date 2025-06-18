Fortune 500: Notable Philippine companies on Southeast Asia list

A view of Bonifacio Global City’s skyline in Taguig on Friday afternoon, Feb. 8, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Two new Philippine companies have made it to the prestigious Fortune Southeast Asia 500, which ranks the region’s largest firms by revenue. The additions bring the country’s total to 40 entries in this year’s list.

New to the index are Metro Pacific Investments Corp., a diversified infrastructure conglomerate chaired by business leader Manuel V. Pangilinan, and Nickel Asia Corp., a mining company led by the Zamora family that has benefited from strong global demand for metals.

They join the ranks of major Filipino conglomerates, banks, retailers, and consumer firms on the yearly list.

DigiPlus Interactive marks the biggest leap by any Filipino firm — jumping 259 spots from No. 482 in 2024.

Ayala Corp., at No. 47, similarly rose 23 notches from its previous rank, following a record year for the conglomerate.

Bloomberry Resorts, meanwhile, climbed 18 spots to No. 289 after launching its second Solaire resort in Quezon City.

The 40 Philippine companies in 2025 Fortune Southeast Asia 500

Rank Company Revenue (USD) Notes 9 San Miguel $27.50B Only PH firm in Top 10 25 SM Investments $11.43B 35 Manila Electric (Meralco) $8.21B 47 Ayala $6.46B ↑ 23 spots 50 JG Summit Holdings $6.24B 52 BDO Unibank $6.11B 61 GT Capital Holdings $5.61B 68 Aboitiz Equity Ventures $5.29B 79 Jollibee Foods $4.71B 88 Cosco Capital $4.14B 90 Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) $4.06B 92 Alliance Global Group $3.90B 95 PLDT $3.79B 96 Metropolitan Bank & Trust $3.61B 100 Robinsons Retail Holdings $3.48B 114 Globe Telecom $3.15B 116 PAL Holdings $3.11B 120 Lopez Holdings $2.92B 125 ICTSI $2.87B 153 LT Group $2.25B 178 China Banking $1.90B 182 UnionBank $1.84B 185 DMCI Holdings $1.79B 186 Filinvest Development $1.78B 203 RCBC $1.57B 210 Monde Nissin $1.45B 220 Security Bank $1.32B 221 Century Pacific Food $1.32B 223 DigiPlus Interactive $1.31B ↑ 259 spots 227 Metro Pacific Investments $1.28B Newcomer 286 Synergy Grid & Development $925.4M 289 Bloomberry Resorts $921M ↑ 18 spots 311 Basic Energy $837.1M 355 D&L Industries $710M 356 Converge ICT $708.9M 361 Metro Retail Stores Group $697.9M 384 Manila Water $639.7M 402 Wilcon Depot $596.5M 435 SSI Group $524M 492 Nickel Asia $389.7M Newcomer

Why the list matters

Fortune said the Southeast Asia 500 captures a region on the rise — where mining, digital services, infrastructure and retail are booming amid global supply chain realignment.

“These companies are drawing capital flows and reshaping global trade dynamics,” the global business magazine said.

Editor’s Note: Companies were ranked by total revenues for their latest fiscal year ending on or before Dec. 31, 2024, as reported by Fortune. The Southeast Asia 500 reflects regional leaders in key growth sectors such as infrastructure, energy, finance and digital services.