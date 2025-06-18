^

Business

Fortune 500: Notable Philippine companies on Southeast Asia list

Philstar.com
June 18, 2025 | 3:40pm
Fortune 500: Notable Philippine companies on Southeast Asia list
A view of Bonifacio Global City’s skyline in Taguig on Friday afternoon, Feb. 8, 2025.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Two new Philippine companies have made it to the prestigious Fortune Southeast Asia 500, which ranks the region’s largest firms by revenue. The additions bring the country’s total to 40 entries in this year’s list.

New to the index are Metro Pacific Investments Corp., a diversified infrastructure conglomerate chaired by business leader Manuel V. Pangilinan, and Nickel Asia Corp., a mining company led by the Zamora family that has benefited from strong global demand for metals.

They join the ranks of major Filipino conglomerates, banks, retailers, and consumer firms on the yearly list.

DigiPlus Interactive marks the biggest leap by any Filipino firm — jumping 259 spots from No. 482 in 2024.

Ayala Corp., at No. 47, similarly rose 23 notches from its previous rank, following a record year for the conglomerate.

Bloomberry Resorts, meanwhile, climbed 18 spots to No. 289 after launching its second Solaire resort in Quezon City.

The 40 Philippine companies in 2025 Fortune Southeast Asia 500

Rank Company Revenue (USD) Notes
9 San Miguel $27.50B Only PH firm in Top 10
25 SM Investments $11.43B  
35 Manila Electric (Meralco) $8.21B  
47 Ayala $6.46B ↑ 23 spots
50 JG Summit Holdings $6.24B  
52 BDO Unibank $6.11B  
61 GT Capital Holdings $5.61B  
68 Aboitiz Equity Ventures $5.29B  
79 Jollibee Foods $4.71B  
88 Cosco Capital $4.14B  
90 Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) $4.06B  
92 Alliance Global Group $3.90B  
95 PLDT $3.79B  
96 Metropolitan Bank & Trust $3.61B  
100 Robinsons Retail Holdings $3.48B  
114 Globe Telecom $3.15B  
116 PAL Holdings $3.11B  
120 Lopez Holdings $2.92B  
125 ICTSI $2.87B  
153 LT Group $2.25B  
178 China Banking $1.90B  
182 UnionBank $1.84B  
185 DMCI Holdings $1.79B  
186 Filinvest Development $1.78B  
203 RCBC $1.57B  
210 Monde Nissin $1.45B  
220 Security Bank $1.32B  
221 Century Pacific Food $1.32B  
223 DigiPlus Interactive $1.31B ↑ 259 spots
227 Metro Pacific Investments $1.28B Newcomer
286 Synergy Grid & Development $925.4M  
289 Bloomberry Resorts $921M ↑ 18 spots
311 Basic Energy $837.1M  
355 D&L Industries $710M  
356 Converge ICT $708.9M  
361 Metro Retail Stores Group $697.9M  
384 Manila Water $639.7M  
402 Wilcon Depot $596.5M  
435 SSI Group $524M  
492 Nickel Asia $389.7M Newcomer

Why the list matters

Fortune said the Southeast Asia 500 captures a region on the rise — where mining, digital services, infrastructure and retail are booming amid global supply chain realignment.

“These companies are drawing capital flows and reshaping global trade dynamics,” the global business magazine said.

 

--

Editor’s Note: Companies were ranked by total revenues for their latest fiscal year ending on or before Dec. 31, 2024, as reported by Fortune. The Southeast Asia 500 reflects regional leaders in key growth sectors such as infrastructure, energy, finance and digital services.

FORTUNE 500

SOUTHEAST ASIA
