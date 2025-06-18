Fortune 500: Notable Philippine companies on Southeast Asia list
MANILA, Philippines — Two new Philippine companies have made it to the prestigious Fortune Southeast Asia 500, which ranks the region’s largest firms by revenue. The additions bring the country’s total to 40 entries in this year’s list.
New to the index are Metro Pacific Investments Corp., a diversified infrastructure conglomerate chaired by business leader Manuel V. Pangilinan, and Nickel Asia Corp., a mining company led by the Zamora family that has benefited from strong global demand for metals.
They join the ranks of major Filipino conglomerates, banks, retailers, and consumer firms on the yearly list.
DigiPlus Interactive marks the biggest leap by any Filipino firm — jumping 259 spots from No. 482 in 2024.
Ayala Corp., at No. 47, similarly rose 23 notches from its previous rank, following a record year for the conglomerate.
Bloomberry Resorts, meanwhile, climbed 18 spots to No. 289 after launching its second Solaire resort in Quezon City.
The 40 Philippine companies in 2025 Fortune Southeast Asia 500
|Rank
|Company
|Revenue (USD)
|Notes
|9
|San Miguel
|$27.50B
|Only PH firm in Top 10
|25
|SM Investments
|$11.43B
|35
|Manila Electric (Meralco)
|$8.21B
|47
|Ayala
|$6.46B
|↑ 23 spots
|50
|JG Summit Holdings
|$6.24B
|52
|BDO Unibank
|$6.11B
|61
|GT Capital Holdings
|$5.61B
|68
|Aboitiz Equity Ventures
|$5.29B
|79
|Jollibee Foods
|$4.71B
|88
|Cosco Capital
|$4.14B
|90
|Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI)
|$4.06B
|92
|Alliance Global Group
|$3.90B
|95
|PLDT
|$3.79B
|96
|Metropolitan Bank & Trust
|$3.61B
|100
|Robinsons Retail Holdings
|$3.48B
|114
|Globe Telecom
|$3.15B
|116
|PAL Holdings
|$3.11B
|120
|Lopez Holdings
|$2.92B
|125
|ICTSI
|$2.87B
|153
|LT Group
|$2.25B
|178
|China Banking
|$1.90B
|182
|UnionBank
|$1.84B
|185
|DMCI Holdings
|$1.79B
|186
|Filinvest Development
|$1.78B
|203
|RCBC
|$1.57B
|210
|Monde Nissin
|$1.45B
|220
|Security Bank
|$1.32B
|221
|Century Pacific Food
|$1.32B
|223
|DigiPlus Interactive
|$1.31B
|↑ 259 spots
|227
|Metro Pacific Investments
|$1.28B
|Newcomer
|286
|Synergy Grid & Development
|$925.4M
|289
|Bloomberry Resorts
|$921M
|↑ 18 spots
|311
|Basic Energy
|$837.1M
|355
|D&L Industries
|$710M
|356
|Converge ICT
|$708.9M
|361
|Metro Retail Stores Group
|$697.9M
|384
|Manila Water
|$639.7M
|402
|Wilcon Depot
|$596.5M
|435
|SSI Group
|$524M
|492
|Nickel Asia
|$389.7M
|Newcomer
Why the list matters
Fortune said the Southeast Asia 500 captures a region on the rise — where mining, digital services, infrastructure and retail are booming amid global supply chain realignment.
“These companies are drawing capital flows and reshaping global trade dynamics,” the global business magazine said.
Editor’s Note: Companies were ranked by total revenues for their latest fiscal year ending on or before Dec. 31, 2024, as reported by Fortune. The Southeast Asia 500 reflects regional leaders in key growth sectors such as infrastructure, energy, finance and digital services.
