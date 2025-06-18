More Philippines firms make it to Fortune Southeast Asia 500 list

MANILA, Philippines — More Filipino companies made it to the Fortune Southeast Asia 500, a list that ranks the largest companies in the region in terms of total revenues.

A total of 40 Philippine firms entered the list this year, up from 38 companies in the inaugural list released in 2024.

This year’s newcomers are Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC), a conglomerate chaired by business titan Manuel V. Pangilinan, and Zamora-led mining company Nickel Asia Corp..

Diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. (SMC) again sits atop the list among companies from the Philippines, maintaining its position in the ninth spot.

Led by tycoon Ramon Ang, SMC was the only Filipino firm in the Top 10, with revenues amounting to $27.5 billion.

“For the second year in a row, we are the only Filipino company in the top 10. It’s an achievement I attribute directly to the dedication of our employees – something they should all be proud of,” Ang said in a social media post.

“It inspires us and other companies to keep improving and do our best for the country,” he said.

SM Investments Corp. of the Sy family came in at the 25th spot with $11.43 billion revenues, followed by Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Co. at No. 35 with $8.21 billion and Ayala Corp., the country’s oldest conglomerate, at No. 47 with $6.46 billion.

At No. 50 is JG Summit Holdings of the Gokongwei Group with $6.24 billion and then the Sy family’s BDO Unibank at No. 52 with $6.11 billion and the Ty family’s GT Capital Holdings at No. 61 with $5.61 billion.

Completing the top 10 among the Filipino firms in the list are Aboitiz Equity Ventures of the Aboitiz family at No. 68 with $5.29 billion, homegrown fast-food giant Jollibee Foods Corp. at No. 79 with $4.71 billion and Cosco Capital of retail tycoon Lucio Co at No. 88 with $4.14 billion.

All of these companies were also the Top 10 among the Philippine firms in the inaugural Fortune Southeast Asia 500 list, with SM Investments, Ayala, JG Summit, BDO, GT Capital, Jollibee and Cosco rising in their rankings this year.

The next 10 Philippine firms on the list are Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands (90th), Alliance Global Group (92nd), PLDT (95th), Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (96th), Robinsons Retail Holdings (100th), Globe Telecom (114th), PAL Holdings (116th), Lopez Holdings (120th), International Container Terminal Services (125th) and LT Group (153rd).

Others include China Banking Corp. (178th), UnionBank (182nd), DMCI Holdings (185th), Filinvest Development (186th), Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (203rd), Monde Nissin (210th), Security Bank (220th), Century Pacific Food (221st), Digiplus Interactive (223rd) and MPIC (227th).

Other Filipino companies in the list were Synergy Grid and Development (286th), Bloomberry Resorts (289th), Basic Energy (311th), D&L Industries (355th), Converge ICT (356th), Metro Retail Stores Group (361st), Manila Water (384th), Wilcon Depot (402nd), SSI Group (435th) and Nickel Asia (492nd).

The Ayala Group welcomed its rankings in the 2025 Fortune Southeast Asia 500, with three companies – Ayala, Global and BPI – taking spots on the index.

It said that Ayala Corp.’s rise by 23 spots to 47th this year from 70th in the inaugural index last year, in particular, is a leap that “mirrors the dynamism in the region’s business environment and reflects the conglomerate’s momentum, having logged its strongest year yet in 2024.”

“The Ayala Group’s rankings in the Fortune 2025 Southeast Asia 500 is a testament to its sustained momentum and affirms its strategic presence in key growth sectors. This recognition serves as an inspiration for Ayala to continue investing in businesses that contribute to nation-building and help Filipinos thrive,” the group said.

Another company that made a huge jump in this year’s list is tycoon Enrique Razon Jr.’s Bloomberry Resorts, the developer and operator of Solaire Resort Entertainment City and Solaire Resort North.

“Bloomberry jumped 18 places from rank 307 in the 2024 list as revenues were lifted by the contribution of Solaire Resort North. Located in the heart of Quezon City, Solaire Resort North serves mostly local customers and expands the Solaire Resort brand’s reach to the northern part of Metro Manila as well as the provinces of Bulacan and Pampanga,” the company said.

Making the biggest leap, however, was digital entertainment company DigiPlus, which surged by 259 notches from last year’s No. 482 spot.

The company’s rapid ascent in the list comes on the heels of sustained growth in its 2024 financial performance that was fueled by ongoing demand for its entertainment platforms.

“Being part of Fortune’s list is a reflection of the trust we’ve earned and the impact we deliver. From building world-class gaming platforms, to pioneering self-exclusion tools, we are shaping a safer, more vibrant digital entertainment industry,” DigiPlus chairman Eusebio Tanco said.

Companies in the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 were ranked by revenues for their latest available respective fiscal years ended on or before Dec. 31, 2024.

Fortune said the second annual Southeast Asia 500 provides a snapshot of a region ready to take advantage of global supply chain shifts and booming industries like mining, electric vehicles and artificial intelligence.

“Together, the Southeast Asia 500 companies are playing an increasingly important role in global supply chains – capturing manufacturing capacity shifting from China, which is drawing significant capital flows and reshaping global trade dynamics,” Fortune said.