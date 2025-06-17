Asialink secures P120- credit line from Taiwan bank

MANILA, Philippines — Asialink Finance Corp. has secured a P120-million credit line from Taiwan-based Mega International Commercial Bank Co. Ltd. (Mega ICBC), bolstering its ability to support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the country.

The partnership reflects Asialink’s push to expand inclusive financing and help Filipino entrepreneurs access capital needed to grow their businesses, generate jobs and strengthen local communities.

“Our partnership with Mega ICBC is a meaningful step in widening our capacity to serve more MSMEs across the country,” Asialink president and CEO Sam Cariño said in a statement.

“At the heart of this collaboration is our belief that inclusive financing leads to inclusive growth because when small businesses succeed, local economies thrive,” Cariño added.

Asialink said the fresh funding would allow it to extend credit to more small retailers, service providers and transport operators, which are sectors seen as key drivers of grassroots economic activity.

Mega ICBC, for its part, said it partnered with Asialink not just for its strong financial outlook but also for its mission-driven approach.

“More than their strong growth outlook, we chose to partner with Asialink because of their clear commitment to making financial services accessible to Filipino communities,” Kuo Yao-Yu, vice president and general manager of Mega ICBC, said.

“We believe in Asialink’s mission to uplift underserved entrepreneurs and are proud to support their efforts in creating a more inclusive financial ecosystem in the Philippines,” he said.

The credit line agreement is the latest in a string of financing milestones for Asialink. In late 2024 and early this year, the company secured a $115-million package from the Asian Development Bank and a $130-million facility from the International Finance Corp., both aimed at increasing funding for women-led businesses.

Asialink, one of the country’s non-bank financing institutions, has positioned itself as a key player in enabling financial access for underserved sectors of the economy.