^

Business

Foreign debt rises to $147 billion

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
June 16, 2025 | 12:00am
Foreign debt rises to $147 billion
A teller displays US dollars at a money exchange market in Nairobi on November 20, 2023.
Simon Maina / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s outstanding external debt climbed to $146.74 billion as of end-March, driven mainly by fresh borrowings from the national government and local banks, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP). 

The latest figure is 6.6 percent higher than the $137.64 billion posted in the fourth quarter of 2024, and 14 percent more than the previous year’s  $128.76 billion.  

Despite the increase, the BSP said the Philippines’ external debt remained at a prudent level, equivalent to 31.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). While higher than the 29.8 percent recorded a quarter earlier, the central bank said this ratio remains “indicative of the country’s capacity to meet foreign obligations.”

“The rise in external debt during the quarter was mainly due to the national government’s fundraising activities to support infrastructure and budgetary needs, as well as offshore borrowings by banks to manage liquidity and trading requirements,” the BSP said.

In the first quarter alone, the national government raised $5.06 billion through global bond issuances and official development assistance from foreign institutions. Banks, on the other hand, accessed short-term funding from offshore markets.

Year-on-year, the government’s bond sales reached $7.83 billion, while banks borrowed $6.14 billion abroad.

The country’s short-term external debt – measured based on remaining maturity – stood at $32.67 billion. This remains adequately covered by gross international reserves (GIR), which totaled $106.67 billion as of end-March. The cover ratio stood at 3.27 times, providing a healthy external liquidity buffer despite a gradual decline in recent years.

Meanwhile, the debt service ratio, an indicator of the country’s ability to repay foreign obligations, improved to 8.4 percent from nine percent in the same quarter of 2024. The BSP attributed this to lower principal and interest payments by resident borrowers during the period.

The external debt stock includes all borrowings by Philippine residents from non-residents, and is closely monitored to ensure that the country maintains its creditworthiness and financial stability.

BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PNR set to revive Bicol-Quezon trips

PNR set to revive Bicol-Quezon trips

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
The Philippine National Railways (PNR) has committed to revive rail services between Quezon and Camarines Sur following the...
Business
fbtw
PNR focused on railway program

PNR focused on railway program

By Marianne V. Go | 3 days ago
Philippine National Railways chairman Michael Ted Macapagal remains focused on helping achieve President Marcos’ development...
Business
fbtw

Oil prices at $120

By Wilson Sy | 1 hour ago
Oil prices posted their biggest single-day gain in more than two years as Israel launched air strikes against Iran, causing fears that a wider conflict in the Middle East could disrupt global oil supplies. ...
Business
fbtw
Bankers group expresses support for new DICT chief

Bankers group expresses support for new DICT chief

15 hours ago
Bankers nationwide have aired their support for the new leadership of the Department of Information and Communications Technology...
Business
fbtw

Four sons and four seasons

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
A wise father once knew it was time to pass on one of life’s most important lessons to his four sons, not with speeches or commands, but through experience. He wanted them to understand that wisdom is not found...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
OceanaGold to spend $5 million for Philippines exploration

OceanaGold to spend $5 million for Philippines exploration

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
Australian-Canadian miner OceanaGold Philippines Inc. (OGPI) said it plans to spend $5 million (about P280 million) for exploration...
Business
fbtw

BSP New Clark City project back on track

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) announced that its New Clark City complex is back on track following the completion of detailed design plans, paving the way for the next phase of the project.
Business
fbtw
Government reforms free internet project

Government reforms free internet project

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Midway into the Marcos administration, the government is switching up its approach to achieve universal connectivity, this...
Business
fbtw
Maya on hot streak, extends profit run

Maya on hot streak, extends profit run

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Maya Group continues its hot streak, with the all-in-one money platform sustaining its profitability as of last month.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with