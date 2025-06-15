^

Bankers group expresses support for new DICT chief

June 15, 2025 | 9:53am
MANILA, Philippines — Bankers nationwide have aired their support for the new leadership of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

In a statement, the Bankers Association of the Philippines (BAP) cited DICT Secretary Henry Aguda’s credentials to lead the Information and Communications department, emphasizing the need for stronger collaboration between the DICT and the banking sector to strengthen cybersecurity.

“Sec. Aguda’s credentials have earned hefty praise from President Bongbong Marcos, with the President expressing confidence in his ability to steer the country towards technological innovation,” BAP said.

The BAP statement has quoted President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as having said on social media: “Sa pamununo ni Secretary Aguda, tiwala akong mas mapabibilis ang digital transformation ng bansa. Hangad nating makinabang ang bawat Pilipino sa mga oportunidad ng makabagong teknolohiya.”

According to the BAP, Aguda, who was appointed in March 2025 to replace Ivan Uy, comes with extensive understanding of the Philippine banking industry as former president and chief executive officer of Union Digital Bank prior to his DICT’s term.

He also has an extensive experience in the private sector, being part of the boards of various companies like the City Savings Bank, UBX Philippines, Insular Health Care and Bank Net.

Aguda’s appointment was not fully discussed for confirmation during the Commission on Appointment (CA) hearing early last week reportedly for lack of time.

It was reportedly deemed bypassed when the CA of the 19th Congress adjourned its sessions.

President Marcos needs to reappoint Aguda as interim secretary for him to continue to perform as DICT chief in acting capacity.

Expressing their deep concern on the issue of cybersecurity, the bankers said the “industry’s future initiatives come at a critical point for the Marcos administration, with public policy likely to have a significant impact on Philippine banks.”

The BAP has enumerated the following undertakings for which it needs a closer collaboration with the DICT, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and the National Privacy Commission: “Joint public advisories; creation of national scam database to make it easier to hold cybercriminals accountable; launch of consumer education campaigns; real-time coordination protocols between the private sector and government agencies; and standardization of scam typologies.”

