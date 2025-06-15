DDB Group Philippines Anna Chua-Norbert makes history at WLCA 2025

Anna Chua-Norbert holds the two trophies won by DDB – one for her recognition as ‘Vision Leader’ and the other one for DDB Group’s ‘Best Company for Women’ Bronze award – at the Campaign Asia-Pacific’s Women Leading Change Awards.

MANILA, Philippines — DDB Group Philippines proudly celebrates a historic milestone as its group chief culture officer, Anna Chua-Norbert — who also leads its content and events agency, Bent and Buzz, as managing director — is named “Vision Leader” at the Campaign Asia-Pacific’s Women Leading Change Awards (WLCA) 2025, becoming the first Filipina to receive such honor.

Aligned with Campaign’s unwavering dedication to promoting diversity, inclusion and equality, the awards spotlight regional business leaders and change-makers who defy biases and stereotypes.

The regional award recently held in Singapore recognizes Chua-Norbert’s trailblazing work in placing culture, sustainability and kindness at the heart of business — a powerful reminder that Filipino women are shaping the future of leadership on the world stage.

Her visionary approach reflects a rare blend of business acumen and social responsibility, ensuring DDB Group Philippines’ legacy as a beacon of innovation, inclusivity and sustainability. Her leadership, vision, and trailblazing spirit continue to inspire not only the company but the entire industry – proving that bold ideas and fearless women lead real change.

“I’m so proud to join fellow changemakers in Singapore not just as a representative of DDB and Bent and Buzz —but as a woman rewriting the narrative of leadership across Asia. We at DDB Group Philippines are celebrating this not just as a company milestone, but as a proud moment for the nation,” Chua-Norbert said.

Once branded as eccentric and divergent, Chua-Norbert has redefined the culture and reputation of advertising through her work as group chief culture officer and in integrating the creative communication business in society — proving that success and social change are not opposing forces, but powerful partners.

As culture chief, Chua-Norbert oversees the human resources management for DDB Group Philippines’ eight companies that altogether provide holistic marketing communications solutions. As then managing director of DDB Philippines, Chua-Norbert had driven the flagship agency’s growth and innovation and as managing director of Bent and Buzz, she runs the latter as a “business of kindness,” creating jobs and alleviating poverty in underserved communities.

Business of kindness

Through her groundbreaking business of kindness model, Chua-Norbert has transformed campaigns into engines of inclusive growth.

In 2024 alone, 350 MSMEs in rural communities across 17 regions in the Philippines were engaged through activations. With each livelihood supporting an average of 10 individuals, this effort directly uplifted the lives of over 3,500 people — while turning in double-digit profit growth for Bent and Buzz in the past five years.

Her leadership extends far beyond economics. Chua-Norbert, together with the DDB Group, is fearlessly advocating in the fight against OSAEC (Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children) — a cause that is both deeply personal and driven by her unwavering resolve.

Under her leadership, DDB Group developed one of the country’s most impactful communications campaigns, on this issue for the Philippine Commission on Women. The campaign consisting of advocacy short films, was recognized by the Office of the President and, most recently, awarded Gold at Spikes Asia.

Chua-Norbert also volunteers as the co-governing chair of the Philippine Business Coalition for Women Empowerment and a member of the board of trustees of the 4As Philippines.

Chua-Norbert’s work proves that success is not measured by profit alone, but by the impact one can give and measured through data using ISO 20121-2024 and her own impact dashboard powered by Tribal Worldwide Philippines.

Measuring carbon footprint and reporting real time ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) metrics for events and campaigns she handles, Chua-Norbert ensures brands not only take but give back to the consumers.

“Business of kindness leads to growth that can be measured not only in revenue, but in protection, dignity, impact and the lives we choose to uplift,” she said.

Best company for women

Notably, DDB Group Philippines was also awarded Bronze under the “Best Company for Women” category of the WLCA 2025. DDB Group received this recognition for standing out as the active voice that champions women empowerment, gender equality, safe spaces, inclusivity and creative sustainability in an industry marred by outdated gender stereotypes and injustices, sexual harassment controversies, and high attrition rates.

Known for policies that support all genders and prioritize well-being, DDB Group continues to break industry biases – constantly working on ways to create inclusive workplaces where all employees at all levels, especially women, feel seen, heard and valued.