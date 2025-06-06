2.06 million Filipinos were jobless in April 2025 â€” PSA

2.06 million Filipinos were jobless in April 2025 — PSA

Jobseekers queue for an interview at the job fair organized by the local government inside a mall in Marikina City as part of their observance of Labor Day on May 1, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 2.06 million Filipinos were unemployed in April 2025, placing the country’s unemployment rate at 4.1%, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on Friday, June 6.

This marks a slight increase from the March unemployment rate, which stood at 3.9%

The PSA recorded 48.67 million employed Filipinos in April 2025, translating to a 95.9% employment rate, a decline from 96.1% in the previous month.

The country’s labor force participation rate stood at 63.7%, indicating that 50.74 million Filipinos were part of the workforce. On average, employed individuals worked 39.9 hours per week.

Meanwhile, the PSA reported an underemployment rate of 14.6%, meaning 7.09 million Filipinos wanted to work more hours or take on a second job to make ends meet.

The service industry is the top employer, accounting for 61.9% of the country’s employed workforce.

The agriculture and industry sectors accounted for 20.6% and 17.5% respectively.

The following subsectors had the highest annual increases in workers:

Administrative and support service activities: Up by 394,000

Public administration and defense; compulsory social security: Up by 262,000

Agriculture and forestry:up by 260,000

Construction: Up by 121,000

Education: Up by 66,000

Meanwhile, the following five sub-sectors recorded the biggest loss of workers:

Manufacturing: Down by 410,000

Other service activities: Down by 183,000

Accommodation and food service activities: Down by 141,000

Arts, entertainment and recreation: Down by 63,000

Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles: Down by 57,000

The Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) stated that the employment rate remains high.

“Despite the slight uptick in unemployment, the Philippine labor market continues to demonstrate resilience amid global headwinds. We remain on track to meet our target unemployment range of 4.4 to 4.7 percent set under the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028,” DEPDev Officer-in-Charge and Undersecretary for Policy and Planning Rosemarie Edillon.

Meanwhile, Labor Secretary Benny Laguesma similarly said that the country’s employment levels were robust, despite the decline.

“While these statistics highlight areas where we can further strengthen our workforce, particularly in addressing the critical challenges of education-job mismatch, skills-job mismatch, and geographical disparities, they also affirm the inherent adaptability and potential of our Filipino workforce,” Laguesma said.