SM elevates personal shopping experience

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
June 6, 2025 | 12:00am
SM elevates personal shopping experience
SM said that a 2025 global consumer trends report by experience management firm Qualtrics showed that 64 percent of consumers are preferring to buy from brands that offer personalized experiences.
MANILA, Philippines — The SM Group of the Sy family is enhancing its customer experience strategies across its businesses to cater to the growing demand of consumers for personalized shopping and lifestyle experiences.



The study covered 23,730 consumers across 23 countries, including the Philippines.

“At SM Store, there’s always someone who will help you. There’s the personal shopper who is always ready to help the customers. Other than the assortment, offering the right value and our ‘we’ve got it all for you’ strategy where we cater to all, excellent customer service is our competitive advantage,” SM Retail executive vice president Jonathan Ng said.

Ng said that SM’s advantages are customer experience and service, which are ingrained in the group’s culture.

“We invest in programs, locations and products that cater to our varied demographics,” Ng said.

SM said that SM Store, on its end, pays attention to the comfort of customers by having “well-trained sales staff, attractive window displays and cozy air-conditioned space to offer an outstanding experience to shoppers.”

With more than 800 personal shoppers nationwide, SM Store’s personal shopper service provides convenience and delivery as early as same day.

SM Store has also elevated the in-store experience of customers by investing in technology and innovative store designs.

SM Home, a retail brand of the SM Group, is also continuously improving its store displays and signages to help shoppers navigate its stores.

Further, SM Home is renovating its flagship store, SM Makati, to elevate customers’ shopping experience through better store design and display.

SM Hotels, meanwhile, has a guest experience management software to measure and assess the feedback of their guests, identifying trends and addressing concerns proactively.

It also introduced recently a digital platform where guests can easily request for what they need or even room service with expected speed and efficiency.

“Our main thrust when it comes to customer service is to go beyond the standards. We are proud of how we curate our services. It’s very personalized as much as possible,” SM Hotels senior vice president for operations Catherine Nepomuceno said.

The SM Group, through SM Investments Corp., has investments in diversified sectors that include retail, banking and property.

It also invests in ventures that capture high growth opportunities in the emerging Philippine economy such as logistics and energy, among others.

