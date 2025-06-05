^

Business

Customs bureau bags top award for record seizures of fake goods

The Philippine Star
June 5, 2025 | 12:00am
Customs bureau bags top award for record seizures of fake goods

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs (BOC) received top honors from the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) for leading the country in intellectual property rights (IPR) enforcement, accounting for 85 percent of total seizures made by the National Committee on Intellectual Property Rights (NCIPR) in 2024.

The BOC was awarded the “IP Citation for Attaining the Highest Number of Seizures” during the Gawad Yamang Isip Awards 2025, which was presented last May 26.

“This award recognizes our firm resolve to crack down on counterfeit goods,” BOC commissioner Bienvenido Rubio said. “IPR protection is crucial to building a fair, secure and investor-friendly trade environment.”

In 2024, the BOC seized P34.698 billion worth of counterfeit goods out of the total P40.99 billion recorded by NCIPR — a record-breaking figure. One of the agency’s biggest hauls came from Binondo, Manila, where more than P11 billion worth of counterfeit luxury goods were seized in a single operation.

The effort is in line with President Marcos’ directive to create a resilient, infringement-free market that boosts investor confidence and consumer protection.

As of end-April 2025, the BOC has already confiscated P15.8 billion worth of fake goods. These operations were conducted in close coordination with global brand representatives and IPR enforcement partners.

The NCIPR, composed of 15 member agencies, continues to work on strengthening laws and cooperation to prevent the entry and sale of pirated goods in the country.

“We are not letting up,” Rubio said. “We will continue to act decisively against counterfeit trade to protect consumers and legitimate businesses,” he added.

