DICT budget for 2026 doubled

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
June 5, 2025 | 12:00am
Newly appointed Department of Information and Communications (DICT) Secretary Henry Aguda graces the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum on Wednesday, hosted by The Philippine STAR Associate Editor Marichu Villanueva.
Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) will receive twice the amount of its budget in 2026 to fund the rollout of digital projects.

Information Secretary Henry Aguda yesterday said the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has approved his request to increase the DICT’s funding in the budget proposal to be submitted to Congress.

“That (budget increase) is one of the things approved for us. We are asking double so that we can provide more connectivity,” Aguda said on the sidelines of the Kapihan sa Manila Bay.

For 2025, DICT was given a budget of P10.27 billion under the General Appropriations Act. It also received P7.5 billion for its flagship project Free Public Internet Access Program (FPIAP), which installs WiFi sites in government offices and schools.

Aguda said Filipinos can expect quicker rollout of the FPIAP with the higher budget as the additional funding would allow the agency to buy the assets needed to reach more towns.

He said the DICT is deploying all means of connectivity equipment, from the traditional fiber to on-air satellites, to cover as many Filipinos as possible.

For one, Aguda said the DICT is hoping to get the geostationary satellite Agila online this year to provide internet to underserved communities.

During President Marcos’ visit to the US in 2023, he witnessed Astranis and Orbits Corp. sign a partnership to launch geo satellites, one of which is named Agila, in the Philippines. The project will reach up to 10 million Filipinos in 30,000 barangays and is seen generating $400 million in investments.

Aguda said telcos find it difficult to bring their land-based assets to remote areas, and this is part of the reason most islands have yet to be connected to the internet. As such, the DICT is relying on space-based equipment to beam internet to underserved towns.

In celebration of the National ICT Month this June, the DICT is launching free WiFi sites in the farthest provinces in the Philippines: Batanes in the north and Tawi-Tawi in the south.

Aguda said the initiative aims to show that the FPIAP is now able to cover the opposite ends of the archipelago.

