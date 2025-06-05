^

Business

ASEAN Power Grid in focus as Philippines hosts summit

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
June 5, 2025 | 12:00am
“The ASEAN Power Grid initiative can serve as the backbone of a more resilient and efficient regional energy market,” Energy Undersecretary Rowena Cristina Guevara said at the 2025 Asia Clean Energy Forum organized by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines —  The $16-billion project designed to integrate power grids of ASEAN member states is set to take center stage next year as the Philippines assumes chairmanship of the regional bloc.

“The ASEAN Power Grid initiative can serve as the backbone of a more resilient and efficient regional energy market,” Energy Undersecretary Rowena Cristina Guevara said at the 2025 Asia Clean Energy Forum organized by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

With the Philippines set to host the annual ASEAN Summit in 2026, Guevara said the country is well positioned to put the spotlight on the regional interconnection project.

First envisioned in 1997, the ASEAN Power Grid aims to connect the electricity networks of ASEAN countries by 2045 in line with efforts to improve energy security in the region amid growing demand.

“Power flows across borders can reduce supply disruptions and unlock synergies – particularly for renewable energy as we harmonize the geographical differences that dictate availability,” Guevara said.

The grid project, she said, would enable the Philippines to export electricity generated by massive offshore wind farms to neighboring countries in Southeast Asia.

In a press briefing, ADB energy sector director Keiju Mitsuhashi estimates around $16 billion in financing to complete 18 key interconnectors for the ASEAN Power Grid.

“There are more interconnectors that have come up as options. If you include all of these, it (funding) could be more than $16 billion. So that’s a lower side of our estimates,” he said.

For this purpose, the ADB announced that it was ready to commit up to $10 billion for the ASEAN Power Grid to help the region cater to the need for modern, interconnected energy systems.

“The ASEAN region is home to 680 million people. It’s one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. And with this growth in the region comes also surging demand for energy,” said Winfried Wicklein, ADB director general for Southeast Asia.

The demand, he said, could be further boosted by data centers and digitalization.

“In other words, the availability of and access to energy will increasingly become a critical constraint to economic growth and jobs in the ASEAN region as a whole and in each country,” Wicklein added.

An intergovernmental organization, ASEAN or the Association of Southeast Asian Nations comprises the Philippines, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

