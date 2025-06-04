BSP approves Citystate Savings Bankâ€™s share sale

BSP approves Citystate Savings Bank’s share sale

In a regulatory disclosure yesterday, Citystate said the central bank gave the green light for the transfer of 43.36 million common shares from eAxisting shareholders to CS Capital.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has approved the sale of a minority stake in Citystate Savings Bank Inc. to Singapore-based CS Capital Investment Pte. Ltd.

This represents 26.3 percent of the bank’s total outstanding shares.

The transaction stemmed from a share purchase agreement signed on Sept. 2, 2024, between CS Capital and several stockholders of the bank. The deal remains subject to closing conditions outlined in the SPA.

The sellers include the estate of Ambassador Antonio Cabangon Chua, Feorelio Bote, Ronaldo Zamora, Angelita Jose, Eternal Plans Inc., Aliw Broadcasting Corp., AMB. Alc Holdings & Management Corp. and Top Ventures Investments & Management Corp.

CS Capital is a wholly owned subsidiary of CSC Holdings Limited, a publicly listed firm on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen the bank’s shareholder base and support future expansion plans.

Additional details are likely to be announced once closing conditions are met.

Last September, CSC said that the bank is looking to sell 43.3 million subject shares at P16.97 apiece, provided that the purchase price would not exceed P750 million.

“The Group has been actively considering and exploring various opportunities for the investment projects and to broaden the scope of investment according to the market conditions with an aim to enhance shareholders’ value,” CSC said earlier.

It also said that the acquisition was a “strategic investment” and a “first step to implement financial business investment strategy.”

Citystate Savings Bank is the 19th largest thrift bank in the country in terms of assets with P6.35 billion and 18th in terms of stockholder’s equity with P1.09 billion as of end-2024.