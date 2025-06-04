^

Business

Ecozone investments soar 80 percent in 5 months

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
June 4, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Investment pledges in economic zones approved by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) soared by 80 percent in the first five months of the year, despite uncertainties stemming from the reciprocal tariffs imposed by the United States.

In a statement yesterday, the PEZA said it approved 102 projects worth P66.34 billion from January to May, higher than the P36.83 billion registered in the same period last year for 95 projects.

The approved investments are expected to generate $1.09 billion in export revenues and 29,337 direct jobs.

The projects approved by the PEZA during the five-month period include manufacturing, information technology – business process management, domestic enterprise, facilities, as well as utilities and ecozone development.

The approved projects include the Palawan Mega Ecozone, which will be developed with the Bureau of Corrections and involve transforming 28,000 hectares in the latter’s Ihawig Prison colony beside Puerto Princesa into an industrial estate.

“The Palawan Mega Ecozone is envisioned to attract environmentally responsible industries such as agro-industrial processing, renewable energy, eco-tourism and marine biotechnology. This will not only preserve Palawan’s rich biodiversity but will also uplift the livelihood of local communities through jobs and infrastructure development,” PEZA director general Tereso Panga said.

PEZA is aiming to complete the regulatory requirements for the Palawan Mega Ecozone within the current quarter, prior to its submission to the Office of the President for proclamation.

South Korea was the top source of PEZA-approved investments during the five-month period, accounting for 16.1 percent of total approved investments, amid the recent implementation of the South Korea-Philippines free trade agreement.

Other major sources of investments were the US with a 4.1-percent share, China (3.3 percent), Japan (2.9 percent) and the Netherlands (2.2 percent).

“There still remains some uncertainty regarding the US tariffs which are currently being negotiated. However, at PEZA we are promoting the China+1+1 methodology to facilitate the growing interest of China-based companies in having a presence in the Philippines,” Panga said.

The China+1+1 strategy involves diversifying supply chains by establishing operations in locations outside China.

According to Panga, PEZA has been receiving inquiries from firms interested to locate in the country’s ecozones.

The investment promotion agency is also in talks with Malaysian and Indonesian companies that have earlier signified interest in setting up operations in the country as part of their supply chains.

INVESTMENT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Francis Edralin Lim named SEC chair as Aquino&rsquo;s term expires

Francis Edralin Lim named SEC chair as Aquino’s term expires

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has announced lawyer Francis Edralin Lim as the new chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission,...
Business
fbtw
Jollibee rides regional sales boom with localized menus, store openings

Jollibee rides regional sales boom with localized menus, store openings

By Ana Crescini | 8 hours ago
Fast-food giant Jollibee Foods Corp. is accelerating its push into Southeast Asia, armed with a strong regional sales growth...
Business
fbtw
Philippine mangoes break into Italian market in first-ever export

Philippine mangoes break into Italian market in first-ever export

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 9 hours ago
Philippine mangoes have officially arrived in Italy, marking the first commercial shipment of the fruit to the country, with...
Business
fbtw
Bank lending growth slows in April

Bank lending growth slows in April

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Credit growth eased in April, rising by only 11.2 percent from an 11.8-percent growth in March, as banks slowed their lending...
Business
fbtw
BPI makes P10 InstaPay fee permanent

BPI makes P10 InstaPay fee permanent

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands is permanently slashing its InstaPay fee to just P10 starting June 1, following...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
GCash parent slashes share price ahead of IPO

GCash parent slashes share price ahead of IPO

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Globe Fintech Innovations Inc. (Mynt), the parent company of e-wallet giant GCash, has cut its share price ahead of what could...
Business
fbtw
Peso seen strengthening to 54.5:$1

Peso seen strengthening to 54.5:$1

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The peso is projected to continue appreciating against the dollar driven by benign inflation, more policy easing by the Bangko...
Business
fbtw

Strong demand seen in Villar City offerings

1 hour ago
Villar Land Holdings Corp., formerly Golden MV Holdings Inc., is seeing strong demand for its various offerings at the massive 3,500-hectare Villar City estate.
Business
fbtw
Debt rises to fresh high of P16.75 trillion

Debt rises to fresh high of P16.75 trillion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The appreciation of the peso managed to slightly offset higher borrowings as part of the government’s fiscal program,...
Business
fbtw

EDSA uprising averted

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
It was a heartless and idiotic idea to begin with and it was just as well that BBM stopped it.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with