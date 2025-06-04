^

Business

Public warned vs illegal organic inputs, pet foods

Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas - The Philippine Star
June 4, 2025 | 12:00am
Public warned vs illegal organic inputs, pet foods
The Bureau of Agriculture and Fisheries Standards (BAFS) and the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) issued two separate advisories regarding illegal products within their jurisdiction that are being commercially sold to the public.
Pet Logic Shop / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Two attached agencies of the Department of Agriculture (DA) have warned the public against the proliferation of illegal organic inputs and pet foods, especially online, as they are not properly registered.

The Bureau of Agriculture and Fisheries Standards (BAFS) and the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) issued two separate advisories regarding illegal products within their jurisdiction that are being commercially sold to the public.

BAFS said the soil conditioner product named HumicPro, which is being distributed by CultivAsia, claims to be an organic product but is uncertified and unregistered.

The product is not certified as organic by any of BAFS’s accredited organic certifying bodies.  Furthermore, BAFS said it does not have any record that the product is registered with the bureau.

“Therefore, it is not authorized to be labeled or sold as organic. Please be cautious when considering this product,” BAFS said.

Under existing laws, BAFS is mandated to oversee the regulation of organic farms as well as organic inputs such as soil amendments and biocontrol agents in the country.

HumicPro is available in ecommerce platforms like Shopee and is being sold in packs of 100 grams with each pack worth P412.

CultivAsia’s Shopee account claimed that HumicPro is an organic soil conditioner and fertilizer enhancer that optimizes soil nutrition.

In a separate advisory, the BAI continued to warn the public against unregistered pet products found on platforms like Shopee, Lazada, TikTok, Facebook and other various pet supply and feed establishments.

The various freeze-dried dog food and pet food with the brand Petsup were shown as well as a puppy food with the brand FOLOPETS.

BAI said the products were found to lack proper certification and their suppliers unidentified after a recent post-market surveillance and a review of its registration records.

“Pet owners are reminded not to purchase or promote unregistered feed products until they have been officially certified by the BAI or FDA (Food and Drug Administration),” BAI said.

However, Petsup PH, in a Facebook post, said that its freeze-dried food for dogs and cats are duly certified by BAI. Petsup PH posted four separate certificates of feed product registration issued by BAI.

“We remain committed to working and cooperating with BAI to continuously and fully comply with regulations,” Petsup PH said.

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Francis Edralin Lim named SEC chair as Aquino&rsquo;s term expires

Francis Edralin Lim named SEC chair as Aquino’s term expires

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has announced lawyer Francis Edralin Lim as the new chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission,...
Business
fbtw
Jollibee rides regional sales boom with localized menus, store openings

Jollibee rides regional sales boom with localized menus, store openings

By Ana Crescini | 8 hours ago
Fast-food giant Jollibee Foods Corp. is accelerating its push into Southeast Asia, armed with a strong regional sales growth...
Business
fbtw
Philippine mangoes break into Italian market in first-ever export

Philippine mangoes break into Italian market in first-ever export

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 9 hours ago
Philippine mangoes have officially arrived in Italy, marking the first commercial shipment of the fruit to the country, with...
Business
fbtw
Bank lending growth slows in April

Bank lending growth slows in April

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Credit growth eased in April, rising by only 11.2 percent from an 11.8-percent growth in March, as banks slowed their lending...
Business
fbtw
BPI makes P10 InstaPay fee permanent

BPI makes P10 InstaPay fee permanent

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands is permanently slashing its InstaPay fee to just P10 starting June 1, following...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DoubleDragon&rsquo;s Hotel101 Global set for Nasdaq listing this month

DoubleDragon’s Hotel101 Global set for Nasdaq listing this month

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
Hotel101 Global Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of DoubleDragon Corp., is poised to push through with its US listing this month....
Business
fbtw
Former PSE president named new SEC chair

Former PSE president named new SEC chair

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
President Marcos has appointed Francis Edralin Lim as the new chairperson of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Business
fbtw
Rice stocks rise to year-high in May

Rice stocks rise to year-high in May

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 2 hours ago
The country’s rice stocks rose by 14 percent to its highest level this year at over 2.3 million metric tons (MT) in...
Business
fbtw
BSP enforces stricter rules vs scammers

BSP enforces stricter rules vs scammers

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 2 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has rolled out tighter regulatory rules to help financial institutions detect, prevent...
Business
fbtw
Stocks climb anew on hopes of easing inflation

Stocks climb anew on hopes of easing inflation

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
The local stock market sustained its winning ways, rising on the back of continued anticipation of easing inflation last...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with