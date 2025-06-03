GFIs told to do better, deliver faster results

MANILA, Philippines — Government financial institutions (GFIs) have been ordered to do better and deliver quicker results for Filipinos as the Department of Finance (DOF) moves to ensure their sound fiscal health.

Finance Secretary Ralph Recto recently convened the Asset Liability Management Committee (ALCO) to monitor and guide their financial performance and risk posture.

This is in line with President Marcos’ directive to ensure that GFIs are strong and stable, with their mandates fully aligned to serve Filipinos.

“My marching orders to GFIs: Do better, deliver faster and provide more,” Recto said.

“GFIs play a crucial role in nation-building. They provide essential financial support to priority sectors that drive our development goals – creating jobs, raising incomes and reducing poverty,” he said.

As such, ALCO members affirmed to continue complying with the set investment guidelines on conglomerate exposures across loans, fixed income and equities, effectively minimizing concentration risk.

ALCO members include the Land Bank of the Philippines, Development Bank of the Philippines, Social Security System, Government Service Insurance System, Philippine Health Insurance Corp., Philippine Guarantee Corp., Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp., Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. and Pag-IBIG Fund.

GFIs have reported positive returns on their investment portfolios as they prioritize prudent asset allocation and strategic investment decisions.