FXTN issue pushes government borrowings 4-fold to P390 billion

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
June 3, 2025 | 12:00am
Latest data from the Bureau of the Treasury showed that total borrowings in April surged by nearly four-fold or 337 percent to P390.06 billion from just P89.2 billion in obligations in the same period last year.
MANILA, Philippines — The government jacked up its borrowings by almost four times to P390 billion in April following the maiden issuance of fixed-rate Treasury notes (FXTNs) from the domestic market.

Latest data from the Bureau of the Treasury showed that total borrowings in April surged by nearly four-fold or 337 percent to P390.06 billion from just P89.2 billion in obligations in the same period last year.

This developed after domestic borrowings ballooned to P384.71 billion from P82.36 billion. Of this, 80 percent or P300 billion came from FXTNs.

In April, the government auctioned off peso-denominated 10-year FXTNs, which are medium to long-term investments that carry minimal risk and are originally issued with tenors of three to 25 years.

The Treasury reached a substantial benchmark size of P300 billion with total bids amounting to P307.05 billion.

The issuance will fund the government’s priority projects in the agriculture, infrastructure, education and health care sectors.

The government also borrowed the remaining P67 billion from fixed rate T-bonds and P17.71 billion from short-term T-bills.

On the other hand, borrowings from external lenders dropped by 22 percent to P5.35 billion from P6.84 billion in April 2024.

The entire external financing came from project loans. There was no global bond issuance and no program loan from multilateral institutions during the month.

For the four-month period, borrowings went down by 2.4 percent to P1.13 trillion from the P1.16 trillion sourced in January to April 2024.

As of end-April, domestic borrowings slipped by nearly 20 percent to P835.51 billion even after offshore financing more than doubled to P299.69 billion.

As such, the government already used up 44 percent of the P2.55-trillion borrowing plan it crafted for the year.

