^

Business

PSEi retreats as investors remain cautious

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
May 28, 2025 | 12:00am
PSEi retreats as investors remain cautious
The benchmark Philippines Stock Exchange index slipped by 0.08 percent or 5.32 points to settle at 6,384.62.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The local stock market continued its lackluster performance yesterday as investors remained cautious due to the absence of fresh catalysts.

The benchmark Philippines Stock Exchange index slipped by 0.08 percent or 5.32 points to settle at 6,384.62.

The broader All Shares index also closed in the red, down by 0.06 percent or 2.1 points to 3,735.54.

“The local market’s sideways movement closed in the negative territory as investors kept a cautious stance amid the lack of fresh leads,” Philstocks Financial research manager Japhet Tantiangco said.

Tantiangco said that uncertainties on global trade also weighed on market sentiment.

Trading remained thin with total value turnover reaching P5.13 billion.

Foreigners were net sellers with net outflows at P55.76 million.

Sectors were mixed, with the mining and oil index losing the most with a 1.45-percent drop. Services, on the other hand, posted the biggest gain with a 0.33-percent increase.

Market breadth was negative as decliners crushed advancers, 106 to 90, while 56 issues were unchanged.

Bloomberry Resorts was yesterday’s top traded stock, surging by 13.86 percent to P4.60 per share, followed by Ayala Land which rose by 1.71 percent to P23.85 and BDO which declined by 0.86 percent to P160.60.

Equities in Asia and Europe were mixed yesterday as investors awaited the latest developments in US President Donald Trump’s trade war.

STOCK
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gov't eyes toll-free Skyway during EDSA rehab&mdash;but who covers the cost?

Gov't eyes toll-free Skyway during EDSA rehab—but who covers the cost?

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
With EDSA’s rehabilitation set for June, one of the government’s key interventions involves making a section of...
Business
fbtw

Miss a step, miss your refund – RR 8-2025 is here

By Mariel Tio | 1 day ago
In the Philippines, claiming tax refunds can be an arduous and bureaucratic process due to several factors such as complex documentation requirements, lengthy processing time and stringent requirements and dead...
Business
fbtw
Two subway stations done within Marcos&rsquo; term &ndash; DOTr

Two subway stations done within Marcos’ term – DOTr

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Department of Transportation is targeting to finish at least two stations of the Metro Manila Subway Project before...
Business
fbtw

Worker absenteeism is symptom of complex issues

By Rey Elbo | 1 day ago
The provocative question of whether worker absenteeism is caused by a manager’s incompetence pushes us to consider its direct impact on employee behavior.
Business
fbtw
Pag-IBIG assets climb to P1.1 trillion

Pag-IBIG assets climb to P1.1 trillion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 days ago
Assets of Home Development Mutual Fund, commonly known as Pag-IBIG Fund, reached P1.1 trillion in the first quarter on the...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Economic managers

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
BBM justified his cabinet reshuffle as a response to the people’s demand for the government to address key problems, as expressed in the last election.
Business
fbtw
Smart, JuanHand empower Filipinos with ease of access, connectivity

Smart, JuanHand empower Filipinos with ease of access, connectivity

1 hour ago
Smart, the country’s telecommunications giant, has teamed up with JuanHand, the country’s leading fintech lending...
Business
fbtw
MVP: Maynilad close to finalizing IPO

MVP: Maynilad close to finalizing IPO

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Maynilad Water Services Inc. is close to finalizing its highly anticipated initial public offering, though the valuation may...
Business
fbtw
Cosco allots P7 billion for 2025 capex

Cosco allots P7 billion for 2025 capex

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Cosco Capital Inc., the listed retail holding firm of Lucio Co, is set to spend P7 billion this year to support the continued...
Business
fbtw

Toyota’s race weekend

By Marianne Go | 1 hour ago
It was my first time to attend the recently concluded two-day second leg of the Toyota Motor Philippines 2025 Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup, held this time in Metro Manila at Villar City in Las Piñas,...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with