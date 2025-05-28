PSEi retreats as investors remain cautious

The benchmark Philippines Stock Exchange index slipped by 0.08 percent or 5.32 points to settle at 6,384.62.

MANILA, Philippines — The local stock market continued its lackluster performance yesterday as investors remained cautious due to the absence of fresh catalysts.

The broader All Shares index also closed in the red, down by 0.06 percent or 2.1 points to 3,735.54.

“The local market’s sideways movement closed in the negative territory as investors kept a cautious stance amid the lack of fresh leads,” Philstocks Financial research manager Japhet Tantiangco said.

Tantiangco said that uncertainties on global trade also weighed on market sentiment.

Trading remained thin with total value turnover reaching P5.13 billion.

Foreigners were net sellers with net outflows at P55.76 million.

Sectors were mixed, with the mining and oil index losing the most with a 1.45-percent drop. Services, on the other hand, posted the biggest gain with a 0.33-percent increase.

Market breadth was negative as decliners crushed advancers, 106 to 90, while 56 issues were unchanged.

Bloomberry Resorts was yesterday’s top traded stock, surging by 13.86 percent to P4.60 per share, followed by Ayala Land which rose by 1.71 percent to P23.85 and BDO which declined by 0.86 percent to P160.60.

Equities in Asia and Europe were mixed yesterday as investors awaited the latest developments in US President Donald Trump’s trade war.