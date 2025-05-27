^

Business

BCDA remits record-high dividends to state coffers

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
May 27, 2025 | 12:00am
BCDA remits record-high dividends to state coffers
In a statement, the BCDA said it remitted P2.04 billion to the national government this year, 30.7 percent higher than the previous year’s P1.56 billion.
Businessworld / File

MANILA, Philippines — State-run Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) remitted record-high dividends worth over P2 billion to the state’s coffers this year to support initiatives that will drive economic growth.

In a statement, the BCDA said it remitted P2.04 billion to the national government this year, 30.7 percent higher than the previous year’s P1.56 billion.

The remittance, which was formally turned over to the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) on May 15, represents 80 percent of the BCDA’s net earnings in 2024.

Under Republic Act 7656, government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs) are mandated to remit at least 50 percent of their net earnings to the national government.

As part of efforts to increase revenues without new taxes, the Department of Finance (DOF) earlier called on GOCCs to remit at least 75 percent of their net income.

The BCDA’s remittance earlier this month is on top of the P3.13 billion remitted as a share of asset disposition proceeds collected in 2024.

The share of asset disposition proceeds would be distributed to several beneficiary agencies including the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Earlier, the BCDA also paid P46 million in guarantee fees to the BTr in relation to a loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency for the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway Project.

These figures bring the BCDA’s total remittance to the BTr as of mid-May to P5.21 billion.

“The BCDA’s record-high dividend remittance is a proof of the agency’s robust financial position, driven by our unwavering commitment to transform former military bases into bustling economic hubs through high-impact public-private partnerships,” BCDA president and CEO Joshua Bingcang said.

“More than contributing to the state coffers, these dividends will provide crucial support for the national government’s programs and further fuel our collective efforts to foster inclusive and sustainable economic growth in the country,” he said.

The BCDA, which was created through Republic Act 7227 or the Bases Conversion and Development Act, is mandated to contribute a portion of its income from the sale, lease or joint venture developments of former military camps in Metro Manila to support the AFP’s modernization program, as well as other beneficiary agencies.

BCDA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Reset

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
“With his bold reset, the Marcos administration signals a new face – sharper, faster and fully focused on the people’s pressing needs,” so declared Palace press officer Claire Castro in...
Business
fbtw
MRT-4 funding may double to P100 billion

MRT-4 funding may double to P100 billion

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Philippines may have to borrow as much as P100 billion now to build the proposed railway between Ortigas and Taytay, Rizal,...
Business
fbtw
World Bank OKs new country partnership framework for Philippines

World Bank OKs new country partnership framework for Philippines

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The World Bank will focus its support for the Philippines on basic services such as health and education, and on boosting...
Business
fbtw
2GO lines up new route in Mindanao

2GO lines up new route in Mindanao

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Shipping giant 2GO Group Inc. is planning to expand its passenger reach in Mindanao to provide Filipinos with a cheaper option...
Business
fbtw
Gokongweis exploring other sites for NUSTAR

Gokongweis exploring other sites for NUSTAR

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The Gokongwei Group is looking at replicating the success of its world-class NUSTAR Integrated Resort in Cebu City to other...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Discover the next big thing in retail at 31st NRCE

Discover the next big thing in retail at 31st NRCE

56 minutes ago
The Philippine Retailers Association, the national organization for retailers and suppliers, is set to elevate the retail...
Business
fbtw

Rediscovering Amorsolo

By Marianne Go | 56 minutes ago
Ayala Museum continues with its mission to impart art appreciation and educate Filipinos, especially the younger generation, on the country’s rich culture and heritage through its permanent gold exhibit collection...
Business
fbtw
South Korea firms, BCDA team up for infrastructure, smart city development

South Korea firms, BCDA team up for infrastructure, smart city development

By Louella Desiderio | 56 minutes ago
Two South Korean companies have expressed interest to partner with the Bases Conversion and Development Authority for...
Business
fbtw
CLI, Ixidor Holdings partner for Cebu Township

CLI, Ixidor Holdings partner for Cebu Township

By Richmond Mercurio | 56 minutes ago
Cebu Landmasters Inc. is teaming up with Ixidor Holdings Inc., headed by former AEV chairman Erramon Aboitiz, to develop...
Business
fbtw
EDC drilling 19 new geothermal wells

EDC drilling 19 new geothermal wells

By Brix Lelis | 56 minutes ago
Lopez-led Energy Development Corp. is digging deep into expansion this year as it intends to drill 19 new geothermal...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with